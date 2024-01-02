More Culture:

Read the poem 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote — and recited — for Mayor Cherelle Parker's inauguration

The Emmy winner remarked on the significance of Parker's being the first female mayor of the city, calling her a 'trailblazer'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph read a poem that she wrote during Mayor Cherelle Parker's inaugural ceremony on Tuesday.

The historic mayoral inauguration of Cherelle Parker — Philly's 100th mayor and the first woman to hold the job — featured the reading of an original poem by Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ahead of Parker's swearing-in at The Met Philadelphia on Tuesday, Ralph took to the stage to deliver impassioned words of celebration for the new mayor, calling her a "trailblazer" whose voice is a "beacon of change." Parker became emotional as she listened to the poem, and she and Ralph hugged when it was done.

MORE: Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers hopeful message at inauguration, says 'it's on us' to change Philly

Before reading the poem, Ralph introduced the piece by touching on the significance of Parker's inauguration:

"In this, the great city of Philadelphia, in years past, where the enslaved, ran, walked, groveled, came here in search of freedom," Ralph said. "Today, in memory of those ancestors, let us not forget that we are witnessing history. The occasion: the inauguration of the first female mayor of the city of Philadelphia. A poem, written by none other than me."

Here is the text of Ralph's poem from Parker's inauguration, transcribed from video of the event:

In the sister, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, there beats a heart
Where history weaves, birthing an unlikely trailblazer among golden leaves

Her path, a tale of strength untold
The first female, a mayor so bold 

Through cobblestone streets and echoing city halls, 
She's shattered ceilings, scaled some mighty walls 

Her voice, a deep melody, resilience in rhyme, 
A beacon for change, transcending time 

With grace, she danced in the steel face of doubt 
In every step, a legacy laid out

A symphony of progress, notes pure and clear
A melody that silenced the whispers of fear

In heritage rich, where painful shadows persist 
She is painting futures with a color named "resist" 

A canvas to be transformed by her guiding hand
A portrait of hope, a woman determined to take a stand

North, south, northeast and west, she spoke of unity, a city tapestry anew 
Stitching dreams for every color, every shade and every hue 

Her mayoral throne a symbol profound
Breaking barriers as the walls, oh, they will come down

The city, Philadelphia, will echo her historic name
A testament of courage forever a flame

In the annals of time, her story will be etched
Philadelphia's first female mayor, a Black queen firmly fetched 

The honorable mayor Cherelle L. Parker

During her own remarks, Parker also discussed the magnitude of Philadelphia choosing a Black woman to lead the city.

"By every statistic imaginable, I am not supposed to be here," Parker said. "I can only tell you that a deep-rooted sense of gratitude is permeating in my heart and spirit since the people of our great city have given me access to this opportunity to serve them in a manner and a role that many thought would be impossible – you know, out of reach – for someone like me."

Parker Ralph poem hugColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

New Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph hug during Parker's inauguration on Jan. 2, 2024. Before the embrace, Lee had recited a poem she wrote about Parker becoming mayor.

Ralph, who broke through with a Tony-nominated performance in "Dreamgirls" in 1982 and is married to Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, is known for delivering heartfelt speeches and performances. In the past year alone, she has spoken in solidarity with striking actors and writers during a Philadelphia rally, offered words of wisdom at a graduation ceremony for her alma mater Rutgers University and performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Super Bowl pregame show.

She is nominated for an Emmy this year for her role as no-nonsense kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in the Quinta Brunson's sitcom "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a fictional Philadelphia public school and returns for its third season in February.

Watch video Ralph reciting her poem, via CBS3, below:

