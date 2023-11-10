More Culture:

November 10, 2023

Delco's Susan Noles gets shoutout from celebrity lookalike Kris Jenner in new 'Golden Bachelor' episode

The 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, who previously was sent home by Gerry Turner, returns to the dating show for 'The Women Tell All' reunion

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment The Bachelor
Golden Bachelor Women Tell All John Fleenor/Disney

During the 'Women Tell All' reunion episode of 'The Golden Bachelor,' Delco resident Susan Noles receives a special shoutout from her celebrity lookalike Kris Jenner. Noles is sitting in the first row, second from the left.

Throughout the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," ABC's seniors dating show, contestant Susan Noles' short black hair and sense of style has garnered the Delaware County resident comparisons to reality star Kris Jenner.

During Thursday's "The Women Tell All," a reunion episode in which fan-favorite contestants returned to discuss their experiences on the show, Noles received a special message from the Kardashian "mom-ager" herself.

MORE: 'Golden Bachelor' journey comes to an end for Delco's Susan Noles

"To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since (the first "Bachelorette") Trista and Ryan," Jenner said in a recorded video played by host Jesse Palmer. "Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you."

Jenner then gave a special acknowledgement to Noles, a 66-year-old stylist and wedding officiant from Aston.

"Susan, you are amazing," Jenner said. "Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll."

The sentiment brought Noles to happy tears.

"I have to do lunch. I said that the whole time," Noles later told Entertainment Tonight. "I've admired that woman for a woman for a long, long time."

It turned out that "Golden Bachelor" lead Gerry Turner had set up the surprise. Jenner invited Turner to watch an episode of "The Golden Bachelor" with herself, her daughter Kendall and Kendall's boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny. During the hangout, Turner said he requested a special video message for the women on his season.

"I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show — especially to Susan who's kind of her lookalike," Turner told Entertainment Tonight.

The Jenner cameo was a lighthearted moment during an otherwise poignant "The Women Tell All" episode, which saw Turner facing some of the women who left the show brokenhearted.

Noles was sent home by Turner during the Oct. 26 episode. Upon her exit, Noles admitted that she and Turner shared more of a friendship than a romance. Throughout her appearance on the show, Noles popped out of a giant cake, joked about farts, discussed her affinity for Italian cooking and formed close friendships with her fellow contestants.

When she's not winning fans online through her kindness and humor, Noles works as a hair and makeup artist and runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region. She was previously married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team.

After the latest episode, Turner, 72, has narrowed his choice down to two final women: Leslie Fhima, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa Nist, 69, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. The trio will travel to Costa Rica, where they will take part in overnight dates — otherwise known as the infamous "Fantasy Suites" — and Turner will determine which woman he simply cannot live without.

"The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment The Bachelor Philadelphia TV ABC Aston Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to outfit buses with cameras that detect parking violations
SEPTA AI camera law

Sponsored

See wild horses in the Outer Banks
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Illness

Congenital syphilis cases have spiked nationwide – and Philly is no exception
New born syphilis rates

Entertainment

Who is Sabrina Carpenter, the Pennsylvania-native pop star opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
sabrina carpenter eras tour

Sponsored

By the numbers: Jalen Hurts has another MVP case brewing
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-MVP-Kelly-Green

Entertainment

National Dog Show returns to Oaks for 15th year later this month
Dog show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved