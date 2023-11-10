Delco's Susan Noles gets shoutout from celebrity lookalike Kris Jenner in new 'Golden Bachelor' episode

Throughout the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," ABC's seniors dating show, contestant Susan Noles' short black hair and sense of style has garnered the Delaware County resident comparisons to reality star Kris Jenner.

During Thursday's "The Women Tell All," a reunion episode in which fan-favorite contestants returned to discuss their experiences on the show, Noles received a special message from the Kardashian "mom-ager" herself.

"To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since (the first "Bachelorette") Trista and Ryan," Jenner said in a recorded video played by host Jesse Palmer. "Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you."

Jenner then gave a special acknowledgement to Noles, a 66-year-old stylist and wedding officiant from Aston.

"Susan, you are amazing," Jenner said. "Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll."

The sentiment brought Noles to happy tears.

"I have to do lunch. I said that the whole time," Noles later told Entertainment Tonight . "I've admired that woman for a woman for a long, long time."

It turned out that "Golden Bachelor" lead Gerry Turner had set up the surprise. Jenner invited Turner to watch an episode of "The Golden Bachelor" with herself, her daughter Kendall and Kendall's boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny. During the hangout, Turner said he requested a special video message for the women on his season.

"I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show — especially to Susan who's kind of her lookalike," Turner told Entertainment Tonight.

The Jenner cameo was a lighthearted moment during an otherwise poignant "The Women Tell All" episode, which saw Turner facing some of the women who left the show brokenhearted.

Noles was sent home by Turner during the Oct. 26 episode. Upon her exit, Noles admitted that she and Turner shared more of a friendship than a romance. Throughout her appearance on the show, Noles popped out of a giant cake, joked about farts, discussed her affinity for Italian cooking and formed close friendships with her fellow contestants.

When she's not winning fans online through her kindness and humor, Noles works as a hair and makeup artist and runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region. She was previously married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team.

After the latest episode, Turner, 72, has narrowed his choice down to two final women: Leslie Fhima, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa Nist, 69, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. The trio will travel to Costa Rica, where they will take part in overnight dates — otherwise known as the infamous "Fantasy Suites" — and Turner will determine which woman he simply cannot live without.

"The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.