On 'The Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei dances his way to romance in Spain

ABC's quintessential dating show "The Bachelor" brought consecutive jam-packed episodes on Monday and Tuesday, as Joey Graziadei traveled abroad with his eligible bachelorettes to continue their journey for love.

On Tuesday, the fifth episode of Season 28 brought the cast to Spain, where the drama from Monday's episode — which featured an eventful trip to Malta — continued as Graziadei went on two one-on-one dates and a group date. The latest episode also saw the end of the "Bachelor" road for a woman from Philadelphia, as Graziadei narrowed his group of contestants down to 10.

(Spoilers ahead)

Farewell to Philly

The episode begins where Monday's cliffhanger left off, with contestant Maria Georgas thinking about exiting the show amid drama with other contestants, particularly Lea Cayanan. Despite Cayanan's attempt at trash-talking Georgas to Graziadei — and telling cameras that she hopes Georgas leaves — Georgas decides to stay after all, to give the blossoming connection between herself and Graziadei more time to grow.

Then it's time for the rose ceremony in Malta, which was cut off in Monday's episode to make more time for the Georgas-Cayanan tiff. Graziadei sends home contestants Edwina Dorbor and Philadelphia's Allison Hollinger. The season began with three Philly women, including Temple alum Lanie Latsios and Hollinger's older sister, Lauren. Latsios was sent home after night one, while Lauren decided to self-eliminate during the second episode. Allison bonded with Graziadei early in the season, but their connection ultimately lagged behind as his other relationships took off.

After the rose ceremony, Graziadei announces that they're heading to Andalusia, Spain.

"Spain's known for its beauty," Graziadei says upon his arrival in the country. "It's known for its wine — I love me some wine — It's also known for its food. And of course, Spain is known for its romance. That's what we're looking forward to this week."

'Tripping' in love with Kelsey A.

For his first date in Spain, Graziadei picks up Kelsey Anderson — a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans — on a bright red moped to spend the day sharing some one-on-one time. The couple wander the streets, shopping for Spanish delicacies, kicking around a soccer ball with local people and throwing coins into a "magic" fountain.

Graziadei and Anderson then share a romantic picnic at a scenic location and discuss how they feel about each other. Among contestants in the "Bachelor" franchise, there have come to be a few unofficial stages in the falling-in-love process that are marked by vocalizing phrases like, "I'm falling for you," "I'm falling in love with you," "I'm in love with you" and "I love you." By Anderson's estimation, she's still in the early stages.

"I feel like I know you already, like, so well," Anderson says. "But I know that there's more things we both need to learn about each other ... But I think that, so far, it's like I'm not falling, you know, but I'm like tripping. Like, I'm starting to trip."

During the evening portion of the date, things take on a more serious tone as Anderson shares details about her mother, a dedicated military police officer who died 10 years ago after a battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She also shares that she believes she saw a sign from her mom — in the form of butterflies — just before leaving for "The Bachelor" and that she thinks her mom would have liked Graziadei.

"I'm sure your mom would be more than proud of you, because you describe her as someone that was always thinking of others and giving," Graziadei tells Anderson. "And thats the only think I see when I talk to you."

By the end of the date, after receiving a rose from Graziadei, Anderson admits to cameras that she's no longer just "tripping" in love, but she might actually be falling. For his part, Graziadei says he's "smitten" with Anderson.

Arts and crafts on the group date

On the sole group date of the episode, Graziadei and a group of ladies head to a beautiful villa. There, they meet an artist who tasks the contestants with writing one sentence that encompasses their feelings for Graziadei. Then, they must express that sentiment via a painting, and see whether Graziadei can decipher the meaning through the artwork.

Graziadei goes first, painting what appears to be a picture of himself as "The Bachelor" holding an engagement ring. Graziadei says his painting represents: "Taking a leap, even though I may fall, with the hope of a forever love."

During the challenge, the ladies show off varying degrees of artistic prowess and Graziadei struggles when it comes to guessing the meaning of most of the paintings.

"Man, I would suck at Pictionary," Graziadei jokes.

Jess Edwards wins the challenge, after Graziadei is impressed by her painting that represents an engagement at the end of the season. Her prize? The pair get some alone time to make their "first piece of art as a couple." AKA, they put on white bathing suits and splatter paint on each other as they roll around and kiss on a huge white tarp.

Later, during the evening portion of the date, Graziadei has the chance to further connect with several of the women.

Georgas in particular opens up to Graziadei, explaining how she grew up mostly with her dad since her mom was absent for much of her life. When Georgas was just one year old, she and her mom got into a horrific car accident that left them both seriously injured. They miraculously survived, but Georgas' mother dealt with depression in the years that followed. Georgas and her mom have recently been working on mending their relationship, and Georgas tells Graziadei she hopes he can meet her mother if they make it to hometown dates.

"Tonight was big for Maria and me," Graziadei said after their conversation. "Maria always chooses to be a fun energy, to not take things so seriously, because she's had very serious things happen in her life. And it just shows a lot about how Maria thinks. There's just so much more to Maria, and I'm just finally happy that I'm starting to see it."

Following their heartfelt conversation, Graziadei gives Georgas a rose, much to the dismay of her newfound rival Cayanan.

Smooth moves with Rachel

For the final date in Spain, Graziadei goes on a one-on-one with Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu.

The pair take on a flamenco dance lesson, and Graziadei soon realizes he may not have planned out his outfit so well for the date. The instructor has the couple change into the proper heeled dancing shoes, and while the footwear goes nicely with Nance's long skirt, the shoes make for a comical get-up when paired with Graziadei's shorts.

"The shorts and boots combo today is something that I really should have thought through," Graziadei jokes in an interview. "Let's just say what it is. No one can tell me I look good right now. It's just impossible, but that's OK."

Even Nance cannot keep a straight face while telling Graziadei his outfit looks good.

After learning some traditional flamenco moves — and changing into costume — Graziadei and Nance perform their routine and share a few kisses in front of a crowd.

"As we did the performance, there was something with looking at Rachel that made me feel that passion and I can feel the chemistry is growing," Graziadei says. "I want to let it flourish and let it turn into something more."

Up to this point, Nance has been closed off when it comes to sharing her innermost thoughts and feelings, describing herself as a "slow burn." During the evening portion of the date, she opens up a bit, discussing the difficulties she faces as a nurse working in the ICU and how she is looking for a partner who can help shoulder some of the emotional toll that her job takes on her.

"You deserve someone to take care of you," Graziadei tells Nance. "You deserve someone to make you feel safe."

At the end of the one-on-one, Graziadei gives Nance a rose, and the couple seals their connection with a makeout sesh set to the backdrop of a fireworks show.

Who went home this episode?

Tuesday's episode comes full circle, finishing off with another rose ceremony. But before the rose ceremony in Spain takes place, Graziadei hosts a cocktail party for one last chance to chat with the remaining women before he makes his final decisions on who's going home.

At the cocktail party, Graziadei deepens his relationship with some of the contestants — including Daisy Kent, who Graziadei says he could see himself falling in love with — while other contestants take the opportunity to incite more drama. Edwards confronts Georgas, saying that Georgas — who already has a rose from the group date — was disrespectful to the women without roses by pulling Graziadei to chat at the cocktail party. The pair trade insults before Edwards storms off.

During the rose ceremony, Graziadei sends home Madina Alam and Autumn Waggoner. With Hollinger and Dorbor having been eliminated earlier in the episode, there are now just 10 women left vying for Graziadei's heart.

Graziadei tells the diminished group that they will soon have a change of scenery, as they are heading back to North America to spend time in Montreal, Canada. But no matter where this group travels, tension is sure to follow.

"I think the drama, it has only just begun," Cayanan says in an interview.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.