Rob McElhenney's 'Welcome to Wrexham' is returning to FX this May

Fans of the Dragons will have to wait a couple more weeks for "Welcome to Wrexham" to return.

The docuseries, which follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after purchasing underdog Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, finally has a May 2 premiere date for its third season.

Originally, the FX series was due to return on April 18. The cable network did not provide a reason for the delay.

Season 3 will cover the continuing rise of Wrexham AFC after its hard-fought promotion. "After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher," read a release from FX.

The third season will provide “unprecedented access on the pitch" inside the locker room and close to the players. Wrexham AFC currently ranks third in the league.

Concurrently, the season will also highlight the Wrexham AFC women's team after an undefeated season and its promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League.

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, "Welcome to Wrexham" nabbed five trophies, including the award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. McElhenney, a South Philly native who co-created and stars in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Mythic Quest," also recently launched a new multimedia company.

The premiere of "Welcome to Wrexham" season 3 on May 2 will include the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will air on FX every Thursday and stream on Hulu the following day.