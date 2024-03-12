Rob McElhenney launches multimedia company More Better Industries

Rob McElhenney's expanding business pursuits will now be run under the umbrella of a new multimedia company, More Better Industries, that will manage film and marketing projects across a variety of brands in sports and entertainment.

The star and co-creator of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — set to enter its 17th season — has branched out with multiple ventures over the last several years. He and Ryan Reynolds co-own the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, which became the subject of the Emmy-winning FX docuseries "Welcome To Wrexham," the third season of which premieres April 18. McElhenney, originally from South Philly, also created and stars in the Apple TV series "Mythic Quest," which is in production for its fourth season, and launched the Irish American whiskey brand Four Walls with his "It's Always Sunny" co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

More Better Industries is comprised of three divisions that focus on production, consulting and investment. The production arm aims to develop scripted and unscripted projects across multiple genres for media platforms, including HBO, Netflix and Amazon, Deadline reported. It will be run by Jackie Cohn, who previously developed and executive produced Apple TV's "Severance" and the Comedy Central series "Another Period" and "Big Time."

More than 30 film, TV and docuseries already are in development at More Better Productions in collaboration with partners including Larry David, Elliot Page, Nzingha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds. In January, McElhenney and fellow "It's Always Sunny" writer Keyonna Taylor premiered their FX pilot "Me/We" at Sundance.

The consulting arm, More Better Advisory, currently works with Four Walls, which has expanded distribution in recent months, and Wrexham AFC, whose women's team will tour the U.S. this summer for a series of matches as part of a partnership with Ally Bank. Investors in the consulting business, which develops brand partnerships and offers marketing services, include former Phillies star Chase Utley and NBA star Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures, Variety reported.

McElhenney told The Athletic last November that entering the world of sports ownership and merging it with his life in entertainment through "Welcome to Wrexham" has been one of the most gratifying steps of his career.

“To watch people all over the world, but specifically people in the United States, find themselves in this small town in north Wales was really profound," McElhenney said. "The fact they then — which we were hoping they would do — transferred their interest and love for the people of Wrexham into love and interest for the football team has been one of the great joys and experiences of my life.”