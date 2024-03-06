'Bel-Air' star Jabari Banks launches sweepstakes to raise money for arts

Fans of Peacock drama "Bel-Air" can enter a sweepstakes for the opportunity to spend time with the new "Fresh Prince," Jabari Banks, while contributing money to arts education in Philly.

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive two VIP tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, where they will have the chance to go on a ride with Banks — the West Philly resident and University of the Arts alum who stars as Will Smith on "Bel-Air." Participants earn entries based on how much money they donate, from $10 for 40 entries all the way up to $500 for 8,000 entries.

The sweepstakes, which is run through Alltroo, is open through June 16, and the winner will be announced July 3. The winner will also receive unlimited express access to all attractions at the park, as well as flights and hotel accommodations for two. Participants can earn entries based on how much money they donate, from $10 for 40 entries all the way up to $500 for 8,000 entries.

Donations for the sweepstakes benefit ArtWell Philadelphia, a nonprofit that partners with schools and other organizations to support kids through multidisciplinary arts programs. So far, ArtWell has served more than 43,673 participants in the Philly region.

Banks announced the sweepstakes in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Now this is a story all about how your life is about to get flipped turned upside down on a ride with me at Universal Studios," Banks said in the video. "That's right, I'm giving you a chance to win a trip to L.A. to hang out with me. But instead of Bel-Air, we'll go to my favorite place, Universal Studios."

Banks leads "Bel-Air," Peacock's gritty reimagining of the '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which starred West Philly native Will Smith. The reboot follows Banks as a West Philadelphia teenager on a complicated journey from the streets of his hometown to his luxurious new home with his relatives, the Banks family, in the posh Los Angeles Bel-Air neighborhood. Among the executive producers for the series are Smith and Morgan Cooper, who created the 2019 trailer that inspired the rebooted series.

"Bel-Air" has had a successful run so far, becoming Peacock's most-watched original premiere when it debuted in 2022. Season 2, which premiered in February 2023, became Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date. Peacock has renewed "Bel-Air" for a third season, which could premiere before the end of 2024.

Along with showing off his charisma on "Bel-Air," Banks is set to star in his first movie "Bad Genius," the English-language remake of a 2017 Thai film. He also recently released his debut single, "Something Else," after signing with Epic Records. He showed off his pipes last year with a viral Usher cover during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "That's My Jam" game show.