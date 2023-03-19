'Bel-Air' will return for a third season on Peacock

"Bel-Air," Peacock's gritty reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will be returning for another go-around.

As the series airs its record-breaking second season, NBC's streaming platform announced that "Bel-Air" has been renewed for Season 3.



"We're halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news?," The official "Bel-Air" social media accounts posted on Friday "#BelAirPeacock is coming back for another season! Don't call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left!"

A third season being announced marks the first official renewal for the show, since it was originally picked up for two seasons in 2020.

The modern reimagining of the hit '90s sitcom follows West Philadelphia teenager Will, played by actual West Philly resident and University of the Arts alum Jabari Banks, on a complicated journey from the streets of his hometown to his luxurious new home with the Banks family in the posh Los Angeles Bel-Air neighborhood.

Along with Banks, the cast includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.



The series is helmed by showrunner Carla Banks Waddles, who took over for TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson after they stepped down from the position due to creative differences last October. Among the executive producers for the series are Morgan Cooper, who created the 2019 trailer that inspired the rebooted series, and Will Smith, who starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

"Bel-Air" has had a successful run so far, becoming Peacock's most-watched original premiere when it debuted last year.

Season 2, which premiered in February, has become Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date and welcomed the return of Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

New episodes of "Bel-Air" stream Thursdays through April 27 on Peacock.

