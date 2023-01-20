'Bel-Air' Season 2 trailer reveals return of 'Fresh Prince' cast member, dives into Banks family drama

In Season 2 of "Bel-Air," Peacock's reimagining of the iconic 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," tensions run high as Will tries to forge his own path. Meanwhile, Tatyana Ali makes her reboot debut as Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air Middle School who takes an interest in Ashley Banks, the character Ali played in the "Fresh Prince."

The new season premieres on NBC's streaming platform Thursday, Feb. 23. A new trailer, released Thursday, shows each character working through new conflicts and drama, especially Will, who was last seen leaving Bel-Air after realizing his Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian had lied to him about his imprisoned father.

Set to "N95" by Kendrick Lamar, the trailer ties up loose ends from the first season's finale while creating new conflicts for most of the members of the Banks family. Though things may seem alright, trouble lies ahead for most of the characters, especially for Will, played by Jabari Banks.

Now living away from the rest of the Banks family, Will is making cash by playing pick-up basketball and forging a relationship with a scout who wants to help him reach the next level. The trailer shows a montage of Will's efforts at independence, the highs and lows of living on his own, including some more trouble with the police. As Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian try to make amends and bring him back to Bel-Air, he grows closer to Carlton and avoids thinking about the secrets and lies he was dealt at the end of Season 1.

As Will forges his own path, Carlton is struggling to "fit into this goddamn Bel-Air bubble," dealing with the consequences of his mistakes and trying to find ways to reconcile with the image that he put forth for much of Season 1.

Phil and Vivian face tension over their clashing careers and business choices, while Hilary begins to manage her career as an influencer. For Ashley, who was mostly on the sidelines in Season 1, a visit from Mrs. Hughes could provide new ways for the youngest member of the Banks family to find her footing.

The series is helmed by showrunner Carla Banks Waddles, who took over for TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson after they stepped down from the position due to creative differences in October. Though the two are still executive producers on the series, production was halted as Waddles transitioned into her new role. Will Smith, the star of "Fresh Prince," remains an executive producer.

The new showrunner told The A.V. Club that the second season will "continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the original series."

Morgan Cooper, executive producer and creator of the 2019 trailer that inspired the rebooted series, added that "the future is bright" for the series. Its first season, which aired in February and March, is Peacock's most-streamed original series, with 8 million accounts tuning in to see Will's journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air.

Following the release of the trailer Thursday, fans took to Twitter to share their insights and excitement for the upcoming season.

Check out the trailer below, or head over to the streaming platform to catch up on Season 1.