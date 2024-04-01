More Culture:

April 01, 2024

Federal Donuts unveils new solar eclipse doughnut

The limited-edition treat will be available at all locations now through April 8, when the moon will almost entirely cover the sun.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Solar eclipse Federal Donuts Provided image/CookNSolo

Federal Donuts' new doughnut is an updated spin on their chocolate orange flavor. It was created with the Franklin Institute, which will host a free solar eclipse viewing party.

Federal Donuts is celebrating the upcoming eclipse the only way it knows how — with a glazed cake doughnut resembling the celestial event.

The chain announced a new limited-edition treat Monday ahead of the highly anticipated April 8 solar eclipse. The doughnut is a chocolate cake doughnut with a sweet orange glaze and milk chocolate on top. Sugar crystals dot the dark surface, standing in for stars. Pulled together, it does kind if look like the image cast when the moon blots out the sun, only this eclipse is much sweeter and won't scorch your retinas.

The solar eclipse doughnut is a revamped take on the shop's chocolate orange flavor, a chocolate cake doughnut with an orange glaze and extra milk chocolate drizzled in a crosshatch pattern on top. The 2.0 version is available now through Monday, April 8, at all nine Federal Donuts locations in the Philadelphia area for $3.

The treat was designed in partnership with the Franklin Institute, which has previously collaborated with the chain on specialty doughnuts. For the opening of the museum's "Wondrous Space" exhibit last fall, Federal Donuts created a limited-run spiced cake doughnut with a "cosmic" lavender cream glaze (and more sugar stars on top).

The Franklin Institute will host a free eclipse watch party with telescopes and solar filter tents on April 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The peak of the eclipse, at least for Philadelphians, is expected to occur around 3:23 p.m., when the moon will cover about 90% of the sun. 

