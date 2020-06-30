More Health:

June 30, 2020

New Suburban Station vending machines sell face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
Suburban Station PPE vending machines Staff photo/PhillyVoice

Face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are available to commuters for $3 each from the new PPE vending machines in Suburban Station.

Four vending machines selling face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes were installed inside Suburban Station in Center City on Tuesday.

The machines sell three-ply, surgical masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes costing $3 apiece. Customers can pay with cash, credit and debit cards or contactless methods. New York startup RapidMask2G operates the machines and announced their arrival in Philadelphia via Instagram.

Billy Penn reported two of the four dispensers are on the main SEPTA Regional Rail platform near the benches and Suburban Station's ticket booth, and the other two vending machines can be found in the corridor heading east toward the station's restaurants.

RapidMask2Go's founder, David Edelman, got the idea to start selling PPE four months ago after finding it impossible to find reliable companies selling personal protective equipment. Edelman has a son who is at risk of developing complications should he contract the coronavirus.

"We tried ordering online, they never showed up," Edelman said to Billy Penn. "There were a lot of fake sites out there pretending to sell protective equipment."

RapidMask2Go already has 10 PPE vending machines in New York City and sells facemasks and the other protective items on the company's website.

These PPE vending machines at Suburban Station come as SEPTA prepares to ramp up its Regional Rail service on Monday. Since early June, all SEPTA riders have been required to wear face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Philadelphia officials have mandated that people wear masks in all indoor public places and outdoors when less than 6 feet away from individuals from other households. Limited exceptions, such as for children younger than 8 years old, are allowed. The purpose of it is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Head counts conducted by health department inspectors in June found that about 55% of Philadelphia residents were wearing masks at SEPTA stations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear cloth masks when outside their homes. The masks do not protect the person who wears them; rather, they prevent sick individuals — including those who do not have symptoms — from spreading the coronavirus.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia Suburban Station Septa COVID-19 Regional Rail Face Masks Commuting

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pederson slighted in NFL head coach rankings, Eagles 53-man roster projections, more
Pederson-McVay_063020_usat

Restaurants

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend
New Jersey indoor dining

Adult Health

U.S. facing a growing physician shortage and COVID-19 may be making it worse
U.S. physician shortage

MLB

Who should the Phillies add to fill their vacant roster spots?
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061020_USAT

TV

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season
Queer Eye Gritty episode

Exhibits

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit
Spit Spreads Death exhibit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved