$3 million lottery ticket sold at Gulf gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

Another big-winning lottery ticket was bought by a lucky customer at a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.

The Gulf station located at 5202 Woodland Ave. in Kingsessing sold a winning $3 Million Limited scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

In February, another lottery winner won $3 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from a Wawa in Southwest Philly's Eastwick neighborhood. Earlier that month, a customer at an L&P gas station in Northeast Philly won $3 million playing the lottery.

The latest winner has not been announced. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-748 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

The Gulf station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Players of the $3 Million Limited scratch-off game pay $30 per ticket for their chance to win a top prize of $3 million.



Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the games' end sale date, which is listed on the lottery's website. Prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.