February 11, 2020

$3 million dollar Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold in Northeast Philadelphia

Lawncrest store to receive $10,000 bonus for selling winning ticket

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Ticket $3 Million Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A winning scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at a store in Northeast Philadelphia. Above, lottery tickets for sale at a store in Illinois.

A lucky person in Northeast Philadelphia recently purchased a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million dollars.

An L&P Express in Lawncrest sold the ticket to the winner, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced MondayThe shop, located at 5520 Whitaker Ave., will receive a $10,000 bonus for being the store to sell the ticket. 

The winning ticket was from the lottery's $3 Million Limited game. The tickets retail for $30, with a top prize of $3 million.

Lottery winners are always encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at their nearby Lottery officePrizes exceeding $5,000 will have taxes deducted and expire one year from the game's end sale date. 

