$3 million dollar Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold in Northeast Philadelphia

A lucky person in Northeast Philadelphia recently purchased a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million dollars.

An L&P Express in Lawncrest sold the ticket to the winner, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday. The shop, located at 5520 Whitaker Ave., will receive a $10,000 bonus for being the store to sell the ticket.

The winning ticket was from the lottery's $3 Million Limited game. The tickets retail for $30, with a top prize of $3 million.

Lottery winners are always encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at their nearby Lottery office. Prizes exceeding $5,000 will have taxes deducted and expire one year from the game's end sale date.