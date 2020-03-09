Winning $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Bucks County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a store in Bensalem, Bucks County, the lottery announced on Monday.

Quick Mart, located at 2509 Dunksferry Road, sold the $1 million Riches Scratch-Off ticket, which is a $20 game that offers prizes as much as $1 million. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

This is the most recent in a string of winning lottery tickets sold at retailers in the Philadelphia area during the last month. Last month, a customer at a Wawa in Southwest Philly bought a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million.



Just a week before that, a lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the L&P Express in the Lawncrest section of Northeast Philly. And during that same week, a New Jersey resident won the Mega Millions jackpot worth $202 million. The ticket was sold in Middlesex County, and it was the first jackpot won since December.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year after the game’s end-sale date. Winners should sign the back of their tickets, contact the lottery at (800) 692-7481, All prizes worth more than $5,000 are subject to taxesd.