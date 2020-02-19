More News:

$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Southwest Philly Wawa

A winning $3 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at the Wawa store at 8220 West Bartram Ave., in Southwest Philly, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced on Feb. 19, 2020.

A Wawa customer in Southwest Philadelphia is $3 million richer after recently winning a scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at the convenience store.

The winning $3 Million Cash Scratch-Off ticket was bought at the Wawa at 8220 West Bartram Ave., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The $30 game offers a top prize of $3 million.

For selling the ticket, the Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The news comes just over a week after another $3 million lottery ticket was sold at an L&P Express store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. People with winning tickets should immediately sign the backs of the tickets, call the lottery at (800) 692-7481 and file claims at the nearest lottery office.

