$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Southwest Philly Wawa

A Wawa customer in Southwest Philadelphia is $3 million richer after recently winning a scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at the convenience store.

The winning $3 Million Cash Scratch-Off ticket was bought at the Wawa at 8220 West Bartram Ave., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The $30 game offers a top prize of $3 million.

For selling the ticket, the Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The news comes just over a week after another $3 million lottery ticket was sold at an L&P Express store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. People with winning tickets should immediately sign the backs of the tickets, call the lottery at (800) 692-7481 and file claims at the nearest lottery office.