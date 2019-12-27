More News:

December 27, 2019

South Jersey Powerball player wins $1 million on Christmas Day

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Powerball
Powerball Gloucester Source/New Jersey Lottery

A $1 million New Jersey Powerball ticket was sold Christmas Day at Traders Variety on E. 1951 N. Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, Gloucester County.

A shopper who purchased a Powerball ticket in Gloucester County had a Merry Christmas to the tune of $1 million, New Jersey Lottery officials announced.

The ticket purchased at the Trader's Variety store on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown matched all five white balls in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing.

Officials said the ticket classifies as a second-tier prize as the jackpot climbed to $200 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Last month, a $1 million Max-A-Million ticket was sold at a Wawa located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Two other $1 million tickets were sold at a pair of Shoprite locations in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lottery Powerball Gloucester County Philadelphia New Jersey South Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 17
Carson-Wentz-Giants_122719_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Phillies

Phillies 2020 projected 26-man roster, version 1.0
Carroll - Phillies Home Opener

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved