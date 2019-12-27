More News:

December 27, 2019

Lost for a century, endangered Jersey Shore plant species makes impressive comeback

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Plants
Seabeach Amaranth Source/New Jersey DEP

eabeach amaranth, a federally threatened and state endangered plant species, increased by nearly 600% along New Jersey's coastal beaches between 2018 and 2019.

An endangered plant species once considered "lost" from New Jersey flora made an impressive comeback in 2019, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

An annual plant census conducted along New Jersey's coastal beaches south of Sandy Hook found a significant increase in the presence of seabeach amaranth, a low-growing plant with spinach-like leaves and red stems.

DEP Biologists and Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey counted 7,195 seabeach amaranth plants in 2019, a nearly 600% increase from a total of just 1,053 in 2018.

The plant's comeback is particularly notable because it had not been observed at the Jersey Shore between 1913 and 2000. It first resurfaced near Sandy Hook following a beach-fill operation in Monmouth County for coastal storm protection and recreation, DEP officials said.

“I am very pleased that the statewide surge of seabeach amaranth experienced in 2018 has been far exceeded this year,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe. “Our DEP biologists indicate that while the increase can be the result of many different factors, it could not have occurred without the presence and structural integrity of the habitat required by this species.”

The greatest growth in seabeach amaranth was recorded at Island Beach State Park, where a 400% increase was recorded between 2018 and 2019.

Seabeach amaranth grow anywhere from the base of the dune to the high tide line. Since they're annual plants, the individuals counted in any year are new plants resulting from seed dispersed in prior years. Human activity, such as beach raking and recreational vehicle use, can impact the plant's habitat.

DEP biologists believe the extensive growth of seabeach amaranth at Island Beach State Park can be attributed to expanded environmental protections that took effect in 2016.

While it's unknown whether seabeach amaranth will increase again in 2020, the plant's restored habit is a positive sign for its future. The plants die in the fall and winter, returning the next year based on the dispersal of their durable seeds.

“The cooperation and willingness of our regulated partners to adjust their maintenance activities based on the presence of sensitive species cannot be understated in the resurgence of seabeach amaranth," said Ryan Anderson, bureau chief of the division of land use regulation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Plants New Jersey Jersey Shore Biology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved