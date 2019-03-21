Another Philly-area ShopRite sells $1 million winning Powerball ticket

If you live in Greater Philadelphia and you want to win the lottery, the place to buy your ticket, at the moment, is apparently ShopRite.

Last Saturday, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the ShopRite of Roxborough on Ridge Avenue.

Less than a week later, another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a ShopRite in West Deptford, New Jersey Lottery officials revealed Thursday.