$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold this month at a Wawa located in Bucks County, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the Max-A-Million ticket — a scratch-off that costs $20 to play — was purchased at the Wawa at 132 Oxford Valley Road in Langhorne.

Max-A-Million offers five top prizes of up to $1 million, and one lucky person bought one of them in Langhorne. Lottery officials did not reveal the identity of the winner or whether the person had redeemed the prize.

"Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office," officials said.

The $1 million prize comes after two $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at a pair of local ShopRite locations earlier this year.