More News:

November 26, 2019

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Wawa
Wawa Langhorne Source/Google Street View

A $1 million Max-A-Million ticket was sold at this Wawa located at 132 Oxford Valley Road in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold this month at a Wawa located in Bucks County, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the Max-A-Million ticket — a scratch-off that costs $20 to play — was purchased at the Wawa at 132 Oxford Valley Road in Langhorne.

Max-A-Million offers five top prizes of up to $1 million, and one lucky person bought one of them in Langhorne. Lottery officials did not reveal the identity of the winner or whether the person had redeemed the prize.

"Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office," officials said.

The $1 million prize comes after two $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at a pair of local ShopRite locations earlier this year.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lottery Wawa Langhorne Bucks County Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Media

Angelo Cataldi signs multiyear contract to remain at SportsRadio 94WIP
Angelo Cataldi 2019

Senior Health

Extra virgin olive oil could help prevent dementia, Temple researchers find
EVOO

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13
112619CarsonWentz

Entertainment

AMC drops first trailer for 'Dispatches from Elsewhere,' filmed in Philly
Dispatches from Elsewhere trailer

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved