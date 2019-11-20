More News:

November 20, 2019

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month

The Philly-based company opened in 2011 and will be selling off its remaining inventory through the end of November

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Little Baby's Ice Cream, a Philadelphia staple established in 2011, will shut down on Nov. 27, 2019, the owners said in a statement on Facebook.

One of Philadelphia's best-known and beloved ice cream shops, Little Baby's Ice Cream, is closing all of its stores by the end of November, the company announced on Facebook.

Little Baby's, founded in 2011, will shut down all three Philadelphia locations and a Baltimore shop on Nov. 27.

Owners Pete Angevine and Martin Brown explained what their mission was and reflected on how they managed to accomplish it over the years.

Our vision has always been to use Ice Cream as a platform to bring people together, make them happy and encourage them to have a new and different experience. The thought was, if we can get people behind responsibly produced super-premium Ice Cream with stuff like hot sauce in it, that may be a tiny step towards a more peaceful and understanding world. We believe that we succeeded in this effort and have been humbled by the extent to which that vision resonated. We have always intended to use Ice Cream to deliver that special feeling of being at once both confused and grateful, which is more or less how we're feeling now. So perhaps it worked?

Little Baby's was known for its quirky (OK, frightening) advertising campaigns and strange flavor combinations. To say they helped pioneer ice cream in Philadelphia — before the rolled-ice cream craze — would be an understatement.

The shops will technically be open until they run out of ice cream, which may be before or after Nov. 27. Considering the brand and the loss this will be, customers who want a final fix of Little Baby's should get to a store sooner rather than later.

To top things off, they'll be running a promo for scoops ($2/$4/$6), shakes/sandos ($7), bars ($3 non-CBD/$5 CBD), pre-packed pints ($6) and hand-dipped pints ($8).

"The era of Little Baby's Ice Cream has come and gone," the company wrote. "While our physical manifestation will be no more for this world, our spirit will live on in the hearts, minds and mouth-memories of YOU, the True and Impassioned Ice Cream Fans."

Get there while supplies last.

