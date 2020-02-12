New Jersey person wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $202 million

A New Jersey resident won the $202 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, officials said.

The lucky ticket that matched all six numbers drawn — 4, 6, 32, 52, 64 and the gold mega ball, 6 — was sold in Middlesex County. The jackpot, which is worth $142.2 million in cash, was the first jackpot won since Dec. 17.

We may never know who that lucky person is thanks to a new law recently passed by the state legislature. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Jan. 21, allows individuals to claim their lottery winnings anonymously or publicly. It's not all anonymous, though. The winner's name will still be turned over to the state in order to collect any unpaid student loan debts, child support, or any overpaid public assistance funds.

There are currently only nine states, including Delaware and New Jersey, that allow for anonymity when collecting lottery winnings.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 689,521 winning tickets on Tuesday across all prize levels. A $1 million ticket, which had the first five winning numbers, was sold in West Virginia. There were also four tickets sold that had four matching numbers plus the mega ball, which was worth $10,000 a piece.

The next drawing will be on Friday, Feb. 14, and the jackpot will reset to a starting value of $40 million, or $28.1 million in cash.

