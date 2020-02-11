More News:

February 11, 2020

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Stockton University Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University MTV/YouTube

Justin Bieber presented Stockton University senior Julie Coker with a $100,000 to honor her work helping people with mental health issues during a broadcast from MTV's New York studios on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Justin Bieber surprised Stockton University senior Julie Coker with a $100,000 donation to honor her work on mental health, the school announced in a release on Tuesday. Bieber presented the 22-year-old Coker with the check live on MTV on Friday.

The singer reportedly wanted to help someone who was actively involved with addressing mental health issues, and he just so happened to select one of his biggest fans. Coker saw Bieber in concert for the first time when she was 13 years old.

"They just told me to be there and it would change my life," Coker said in the release. "I didn't even know that (Bieber) would be there."

A Union Beach, New Jersey native, Coker is the president of Stockton's chapter of Active Minds, which is a nonprofit supporting mental health awareness and education to young adults. After joining the group her freshman year of college, Coker has helped host about 50 events per year with the program. She also serves on the national Active Minds Student Advisory Committee.

You can watch Bieber present Coker with the $100,000 check here.

"I'm still in shock," Coker said. "The check is in my room at home, but I still feel like it almost didn't happen."

Nathan Morell, Stockton University's advisor for Active Minds and the assistant director of counseling services called Coker one of the college's "all-time great" students.

"She really hit the ground running and by her second year here was president of Active Minds," Morell said. "She works tirelessly year-round, even during the summer."

Coker will graduate with a degree in social work in May, and she's hoping to attend graduate school for social work and use some of the funds from Bieber to cover her tuition.

"You don't go into social work for the money but for the deep desire to help people, Coker said. "So this life-changing gift will help me start my career on the strongest financial footing possible and will enable me to help even more people. I'm so grateful to Justin Bieber for helping me forward on that path."

Coker, who had the opportunity to meet with Bieber and his wife Hailey backstage on Friday at MTV's New York studio, also will get tickets to an upcoming Bieber concert.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Stockton University Justin Bieber Galloway Township New Jersey Philadelphia Mental Health Mental Health Awareness

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved