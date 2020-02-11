Manatee found dead, washed up on Jersey Shore beach

A manatee was found dead and washed up along the Delaware Bay in the Jersey Shore town of Middle Township in Cape May County on Sunday, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The 11-foot long, 900-pound male manatee was discovered by officials from Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center, but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the animal to die and how it ended up so much further north than the warmer Florida waters manatees typically inhabit this time of the year.

Officials speculated that the manatee could’ve been dead for as long as a month, and that the cold water temperatures and a lack of food probably contributed to the manatee’s death.

-“The animal was dead for some time when it washed ashore,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center Director Bob Schoelkopf said to the Press of Atlantic City. “It just got too cold for it.”

Officials also believe that climate change could be the cause of the manatee’s death too.

“Generally with these guys, especially up in this area, if we find them deceased, it’s somehow associated with the cold water,” said Jay Pagel of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to NBC10. “It’s quite possible this could be related to climate change."

Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory is helping with the investigation, and members admitted that they were quite surprised to see the dead manatee washed up along the shore.

“Typically we just work with oysters and shellfish and we don’t expect anything this large on the beach,” Sam Ratcliff, a member of the Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory, said to NBC10. “It was a surprise kind of hearing it yesterday and then seeing it in person today.”

Officials are collecting data and samples from the carcass and taking photos which will be sent to federal wildlife authorities to identify the manatee.