More News:

February 11, 2020

Manatee found dead, washed up on Jersey Shore beach

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Jersey Shore Manatee
Middle Township dead manatee Kathleen Christiansen/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA

A dead manatee was found washed up along the Delaware Bay in the Jersey shore town of Middle Township on Sunday. Note: This manatee is not the one which was found dead in New Jersey.

A manatee was found dead and washed up along the Delaware Bay in the Jersey Shore town of Middle Township in Cape May County on Sunday, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The 11-foot long, 900-pound male manatee was discovered by officials from Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center, but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the animal to die and how it ended up so much further north than the warmer Florida waters manatees typically inhabit this time of the year.

Officials speculated that the manatee could’ve been dead for as long as a month, and that the cold water temperatures and a lack of food probably contributed to the manatee’s death. 

-“The animal was dead for some time when it washed ashore,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center Director Bob Schoelkopf said to the Press of Atlantic City. “It just got too cold for it.”

Officials also believe that climate change could be the cause of the manatee’s death too.

“Generally with these guys, especially up in this area, if we find them deceased, it’s somehow associated with the cold water,” said Jay Pagel of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to NBC10. “It’s quite possible this could be related to climate change."

Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory is helping with the investigation, and members admitted that they were quite surprised to see the dead manatee washed up along the shore.

“Typically we just work with oysters and shellfish and we don’t expect anything this large on the beach,” Sam Ratcliff, a member of the Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory, said to NBC10. “It was a surprise kind of hearing it yesterday and then seeing it in person today.”

Officials are collecting data and samples from the carcass and taking photos which will be sent to federal wildlife authorities to identify the manatee.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jersey Shore Manatee Philadelphia New Jersey Middle Township

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved