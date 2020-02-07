Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey plans 12-story pavilion in New Brunswick

The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey unveiled plans this week for a $750 million cancer pavilion in New Brunswick that would consolidate its services into a single center.

The 12-story Cancer Pavilion proposed by RWJBarnabas Health and DEVCO, the New Brunswick Development Corp., would include laboratory services, an outpatient clinic, infusion/chemotherapy suite, radiation oncology, imaging, international radiology, and a research wing, according to NJBiz.com.

“With New Jersey consistently ranked in the top ten for cancer incidence it is imperative that the residents of our state and region have access to a world-class inpatient and outpatient cancer care facility such as the new cancer pavilion,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. “This landmark facility will create an environment conducive to exceptional patient care and experience, and provide research facilities for groundbreaking discoveries."

The pavilion is proposed at a site on Somerset Street that would entail the demolition of Lincoln Annex School, which has drawn community resistance to the project, MyCentralJersey reported.

New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill will soon unveil a plan for the construction of a $55 million public school at a remediated industrial site, but community members have argued the 750 students at Lincoln Annex should not be displaced until the new school has been completed.

If the Cancer Pavilion moves forward, it will be New Jersey's only oncology inpatient hospital, including 96 beds on three floors and a range of services to coordinate care.

Officials anticipate a groundbreaking in the fall and 36 months to complete the new facility.