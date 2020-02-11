More Health:

February 11, 2020

Bucks, Montgomery counties receive funding for inmate Suboxone treatment

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Addiction
Bucks Montgomery Suboxone MATTHEW ANSLEY/Unsplash.com

Pennsylvania is receiving $1.2 million in federal grants to support programs for medication-assisted treatment in nine counties, including Bucks and Montgomery. The funding is aimed at combating the prescription drug and opioid epidemic.

Bucks and Montgomery counties each will receive $150,000 in federal funds for medication-assisted treatment at county jails for inmates with opioid use disorder, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday.

The grants are part of a $1.2 million package covering nine Pennsylvania counties' expansion of services for incarcerated individuals in need of treatment.

Jails will receive funding for use in combination with cognitive behavioral therapy programs aimed at helping inmates in recovery prepare to re-enter the community.

"We are treating substance use disorder as the chronic disease it is rather than as an acute illness," said Steve Seitchik, program coordinator for the Department of Corrections' Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program. "Research results suggest that long-term care strategies of medication management and psychosocial counseling produce lasting benefits and the use of MAT for those suffering from substance use disorder should be insured, treated and evaluated like other chronic illnesses."

Bucks County officials told the Courier-Times that the new protocol will only affect inmates who enter jail with a valid prescription for buprenorphine, the partial opioid agonist commonly sold as Suboxone. The drug works by inhibiting the narcotic effects of opioids and reducing withdrawal symptoms.

With the expanded program, however, it is expected that more inmates will be able take advantage of the opportunity to receive this treatment.

Inmates at jails in both counties currently are not offered drug-assisted detox programs, though naltrexone injections have been provided in Bucks County to inmates who have already detoxed. Most of the time, inmates have been given medications to reduce withdrawal symptoms.

The grants are part of a larger $55.9 million federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) grant secured by the Wolf Administration to address the prescription opioid and heroin epidemic in Pennsylvania.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Addiction Pennsylvania Fentanyl Heroin Jails Treatment Prison Montgomery County Bucks County Inmates

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved