February 12, 2020

New Jersey church secretary stole $560,000 to cover personal expenses, prosecutors allege

Taisha D. Smith-DeJoseph allegedly used church funds to cover her wedding venue

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
A financial secretary at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Florence, New Jersey, allegedly stole $561,777 to pay for personal expenses, including her wedding venue and a car payment, according to Burlington County prosecutors. Taisha D. Smith-DeJoseph, 43, is now facing several criminal charges stemming from the alleged embezzlement.

Taisha D. Smith-DeJoseph, 43, of Willingboro, Burlington County, is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing funds from St. Paul's Baptist Church in Florence, where she worked as a volunteer, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Smith-DeJoseph allegedly opened electronic bank accounts for the church and then used those accounts for personal purchases, including credit card expenses, cellphone bills and online purchases. The theft persisted for five years, ending last March, prosecutors say.

Smith-DeJoseph issued payroll and reimbursement checks to herself from the bank accounts, prosecutors say. 

She allegedly also fabricated monthly statements in order to hide her spending. 

Burlington County's financial crimes unit began investigating after the church suspected funds were missing. 

Smith-DeJoseph faces charges of theft by deception, computer criminal activity and misapplication of entrusted property. 

She also was charged with failing to file tax returns, failing to pay the appropriate amount of taxes and filing a fraudulent tax return. 

Prosecutors will present their case for indictment before a Burlington County Grand Jury. 

