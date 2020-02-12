New Jersey church secretary stole $560,000 to cover personal expenses, prosecutors allege

A financial secretary at a New Jersey church allegedly embezzled $561,777 to pay for various personal expenses – including her wedding venue and a car payment.

Taisha D. Smith-DeJoseph, 43, of Willingboro, Burlington County, is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing funds from St. Paul's Baptist Church in Florence, where she worked as a volunteer, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

MORE NEWS: Owner of Northern Liberties pizzeria Rustica dies in ski accident