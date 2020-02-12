Lehigh Valley poodle Siba wins best in show at Westminster dog show

A poodle named Siba from the Lehigh Valley took home the top prize at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.



The dog is a 3-year-old standard poodle from Northampton County. She won best in show after winning the non-sporting group and best in breed earlier in the competition. Siba, whose competition name is Stone Run Afternoon Tea, is the fifth standard poodle to win the top prize in Westminster dog show history, and the first since Peter the poodle won the title in 1991.

Her owners, Connie Unger and William Lee, have said prior to the event that this would be Siba's last show, Penn Live reported.

Daniel, a golden retriever from western Pennsylvania took the top prize for the sporting group. Other breed winners included Bourbon, a whippet that won the hound group and finished second overall. Bono, a Havanese, and Wilma, a boxer, won in the toy and working groups, respectively, each for the second year in a row. Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, won the herding group.

Vinny, a wire fox terrier — the winningest breed in the dog show's history, took the terrier group. Last year, a wire fox terrier named King won best in show, the 15th wire fox terrier to win the top title.

Heart, a Labrador retriever from Columbia, New Jersey, won the Masters Obedience Championship for the her fifth consecutive year. P!nk, a border collie from Ohio, won the Masters Agility Championship on Saturday for completing the obstacle course in 29.35 seconds.

