More News:

February 12, 2020

Lehigh Valley poodle Siba wins best in show at Westminster dog show

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Dogs Westminster Kennel Club
Lehigh Valley poodle Best in Show Stephen Smith/Sipa USA

Standard poodle Siba wins best in show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb, 11, 2020. Siba is handled by Chrystal Clas and owned by Connie Unger, of Northhampton County, Pennsylvania.

A poodle named Siba from the Lehigh Valley took home the top prize at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

The dog is a 3-year-old standard poodle from Northampton County. She won best in show after winning the non-sporting group and best in breed earlier in the competition. Siba, whose competition name is Stone Run Afternoon Tea, is the fifth standard poodle to win the top prize in Westminster dog show history, and the first since Peter the poodle won the title in 1991.

Her owners, Connie Unger and William Lee, have said prior to the event that this would be Siba's last show, Penn Live reported.

Daniel, a golden retriever from western Pennsylvania took the top prize for the sporting group. Other breed winners included Bourbon, a whippet that won the hound group and finished second overall. Bono, a Havanese, and Wilma, a boxer, won in the toy and working groups, respectively, each for the second year in a row. Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, won the herding group. 

Vinny, a wire fox terrier — the winningest breed in the dog show's history, took the terrier group. Last year, a wire fox terrier named King won best in show, the 15th wire fox terrier to win the top title. 

Heart, a Labrador retriever from Columbia, New Jersey, won the Masters Obedience Championship for the her fifth consecutive year. P!nk, a border collie from Ohio, won the Masters Agility Championship on Saturday for completing the obstacle course in 29.35 seconds.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Dogs Westminster Kennel Club Lehigh Valley Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Al Horford's move to the bench ignited the Sixers. Where do they go from here?
Al-Horford_021220_usat

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies out on Kris Bryant, PECOTA madness and predicting when top prospects get the call
Bryce-Harper_021120_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Food & Drink

Cuba Libre in Old City hosting Disney-themed drag brunch
Cuba Libre in Old City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved