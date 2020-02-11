More News:

February 11, 2020

Two $3,000 spaniel puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Puppies Bucks County Source/Richland Township Police Department

Adelaide and Ansel, two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies, were stolen from the Willow Springs Kennel in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on Feb. 7, 2020. Richland Township police are seeking help from the public to locate the missing puppies.

A pair of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are missing from a Bucks County kennel whose owners say the puppies were stolen last Friday, according to authorities.

Richland Township police are investigating a theft that occurred at the Willow Spring Kennel, located at 479 East Cherry Road in Quakertown.

Authorities said the theft occurred during the overnight hours of Feb. 7. The puppies, a male and a female, were removed from a nursing bin.

Both puppies were just seven weeks old and in need of their first set of veterinary treatments.

Breeder Candy Smith told 6ABC the puppies are at risk of pneumonia and could potentially die if not given proper care.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known as docile companions. They were originally bred as pets for the British royal family under King Charles II.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this theft to contact Richland Township police at 215-536-9500.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Bucks County Puppies Animals Police Crime Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved