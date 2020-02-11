Two $3,000 spaniel puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel

A pair of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are missing from a Bucks County kennel whose owners say the puppies were stolen last Friday, according to authorities.

Richland Township police are investigating a theft that occurred at the Willow Spring Kennel, located at 479 East Cherry Road in Quakertown.

Authorities said the theft occurred during the overnight hours of Feb. 7. The puppies, a male and a female, were removed from a nursing bin.

Both puppies were just seven weeks old and in need of their first set of veterinary treatments.

Breeder Candy Smith told 6ABC the puppies are at risk of pneumonia and could potentially die if not given proper care.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known as docile companions. They were originally bred as pets for the British royal family under King Charles II.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this theft to contact Richland Township police at 215-536-9500.