More Events:

February 10, 2020

'Casablanca' to be screened at the Philadelphia Film Center

Bring a date to watch the romantic movie together on the night before Valentine's Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Movies
Casablanca screening Philadelphia Film Center "Casablanca"/Warner Bros.

'Casablanca' will be screened at the Philadelphia Film Center on Thursday, Feb. 13. The classic movie is a timeless story about love, making it a great pick to watch in honor of Valentine's Day.

Center City's Philadelphia Film Center will screen the classic film "Casablanca" on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The romantic movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman premiered in 1942 and has become one of the most beloved and quotable movies of all time.

RELATED: Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

In the film, Rick Blaine (Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Sparks fly between the reunited lovebirds and Ilsa must choose between the two men.

The black and white film will be screened at 7 p.m. on the night before Valentine's Day. Tickets to attend are $9. Students, seniors and Philadelphia Film Center members receive a discount.

"Casablanca" Screening

Thursday, Feb. 13
7 p.m. | $5-$9 per person
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Valentine's Day Movies Philadelphia Casablanca Date Night Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Courts

Philly man convicted of stalking NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson
Tracy Davidson Stalker Conviction

Health Insurance

Women shouldn't get billed for an IUD – but sometimes they do
Birth Control IUD Health Insurance Coverage

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
021020Alshonymous

Music Videos

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' stars in Green Day music video
Gaten Matarazzo Green Day

Food & Drink

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show
Philadelphia Auto Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved