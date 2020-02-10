Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

On Valentine's Day, couples are invited to Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest for the Sweetheart Skate.

Tickets are $25 per person and include ice skating admission, skate rental, one rose, one box of chocolates and one keepsake photo.

There will be three skate sessions on Friday, Feb. 14: 7 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and slow jams will be played over the speakers for couples to enjoy.

Off the rink, attendees are welcome to explore the rest of Winterfest, which includes fire pits, twinkling lights and a cozy lodge with food and drink options.

Friday, Feb. 14

$25 per person

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



