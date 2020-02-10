More Events:

February 10, 2020

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Tickets to the romantic event include a rose and box of chocolates

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Date Night
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Matt Stanley/DRWC

Skate hand-in-hand at a winter wonderland this Valentine's Day during one of the most romantic events in Philadelphia – the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

On Valentine's Day, couples are invited to Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest for the Sweetheart Skate.

Tickets are $25 per person and include ice skating admission, skate rental, one rose, one box of chocolates and one keepsake photo.

RELATED: Manatawny Still Works serving Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

There will be three skate sessions on Friday, Feb. 14: 7 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and slow jams will be played over the speakers for couples to enjoy. 

Off the rink, attendees are welcome to explore the rest of Winterfest, which includes fire pits, twinkling lights and a cozy lodge with food and drink options.

Sweetheart Skate

Friday, Feb. 14
$25 per person
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Valentine's Day Date Night Philadelphia Delaware Avenue Ice Skating Blue Cross RiverRink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Courts

Philly man convicted of stalking NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson
Tracy Davidson Stalker Conviction

Health Insurance

Women shouldn't get billed for an IUD – but sometimes they do
Birth Control IUD Health Insurance Coverage

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
021020Alshonymous

Music Videos

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' stars in Green Day music video
Gaten Matarazzo Green Day

Food & Drink

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show
Philadelphia Auto Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved