Manatawny Still Works serving Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

February 06, 2020
It's kind of hard to define the new wave genre of music, which started in the late 70s and lasted through the mid 80s, but you definitely know it when you hear it. Think about some of Devo, Blondie, The B-52's and Talking Heads greatest hits.
This Valentine's Day, which falls on a Friday, Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room on East Passyunk Avenue is throwing a party incorporating new wave music and cocktails. The event is called (of course) "Friday, We're in Love," a nod to The Cure song.
For the event, the space will be decorated with pink and black balloons and flowers. There will be candy and a photographer, too.
As for the special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails served, they're all named for new wave favorites. You probably know all the words to these songs – they're pretty popular during karaoke – but see if you can recall who sang them.
• Just Like Heaven – Odd Fellows Gin, elderflower and rosewater
• Lips Like Sugar – Odd Fellows Gin, Campari, lemon and egg white
• Love Will Tear Us Apart – J. Potts White Whiskey, lime and blackberry.
• I Melt With You – Strawberry frosé
• If You Leave – Odd Fellows Gin, Aperol, grapefruit bitters, topped with sparkling white wine
• Bizarre Love Triangle – Traditional, clarified milk punch
• Tainted Love – Keystone Whiskey old fashioned with nocino (Italian walnut liqueur) and chocolate bitters
Friday, Feb. 14
5 p.m. to midnight | Pay-as-you-go
Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room
1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
