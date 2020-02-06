More Events:

February 06, 2020

Manatawny Still Works serving Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

The tasting room in East Passyunk is throwing a party on Feb. 14 with new wave music and pink drinks

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Manatawny Still Works is offering Valentine's Day-themed cocktails on Friday, Feb. 14.

It's kind of hard to define the new wave genre of music, which started in the late 70s and lasted through the mid 80s, but you definitely know it when you hear it. Think about some of Devo, Blondie, The B-52's and Talking Heads greatest hits.

This Valentine's Day, which falls on a Friday, Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room on East Passyunk Avenue is throwing a party incorporating new wave music and cocktails. The event is called (of course) "Friday, We're in Love," a nod to The Cure song.

For the event, the space will be decorated with pink and black balloons and flowers. There will be candy and a photographer, too.

As for the special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails served, they're all named for new wave favorites. You probably know all the words to these songs – they're pretty popular during karaoke – but see if you can recall who sang them.

Just Like Heaven Odd Fellows Gin, elderflower and rosewater
Lips Like Sugar Odd Fellows Gin, Campari, lemon and egg white
Love Will Tear Us Apart J. Potts White Whiskey, lime and blackberry.
I Melt With You Strawberry frosé
If You Leave Odd Fellows Gin, Aperol, grapefruit bitters, topped with sparkling white wine
Bizarre Love Triangle Traditional, clarified milk punch
Tainted Love Keystone Whiskey old fashioned with nocino (Italian walnut liqueur) and chocolate bitters

Friday, We're in Love Party

Friday, Feb. 14
5 p.m. to midnight | Pay-as-you-go
Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room
1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

