Manatawny Still Works serving Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

It's kind of hard to define the new wave genre of music, which started in the late 70s and lasted through the mid 80s, but you definitely know it when you hear it. Think about some of Devo, Blondie, The B-52's and Talking Heads greatest hits.

This Valentine's Day, which falls on a Friday, Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room on East Passyunk Avenue is throwing a party incorporating new wave music and cocktails. The event is called (of course) "Friday, We're in Love," a nod to The Cure song.



For the event, the space will be decorated with pink and black balloons and flowers. There will be candy and a photographer, too.

As for the special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails served, they're all named for new wave favorites. You probably know all the words to these songs – they're pretty popular during karaoke – but see if you can recall who sang them.

Friday, We're in Love Party

Friday, Feb. 14

5 p.m. to midnight | Pay-as-you-go

Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room

1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.