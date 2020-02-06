Sweet ways to show your special someone you care this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is almost here, but don't be one of those people rushing to the nearest drug store at the last minute for a card and overpriced flower bouquet. You can do better than that.

Your special someone deserves a thoughtful gift and, luckily, Philly offers lots of options. Below are delicious treats you can purchase for your date that will wow them (and their tastebuds).

Conversation Heart Ice Cream Sandwiches from Weckerly's

For Valentine's Day, Weckerly's in Fishtown will offer conversation heart ice cream sandwiches.

Chocolate or vanilla ice cream is sandwiched between two handmade, iced shortbread cookies and each is decorated with a message of affection. The price is $6 each.

They're available for pre-order through Weckerly's website but also can be purchased in the Fishtown shop from Friday, Feb. 7, through Valentine’s Day.



Wine Dive Gift Boxes

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Wine Dive is selling Valentine's Day gift boxes. pre-ordered online and picked up on the holiday.



There's a gift box with Dottie's Donuts and a "wowler," which is a wine bottle filled via the draft system at the bar and corked and sealed for carrying out. Another gift box, the "Netflix & Chill," has movie theater candy and a wowler.

Wine Dive even has a gift box you can share with your BFF. It includes two wowlers and flasks.

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet

Maybe your special someone isn't into flowers and sweets ... and is more into meats. Don't stress. There's a gift for them available through the Di. Bruno Bros. website.

You can order a bouquet of six "stems" of Olympia Provisions' award-winning salami.



Aurora Grace 15-Piece Bonbon Gift Box

Philadelphia's Aurora Grace is offering a gift box filled with hand-painted bonbons that can be ordered through the Di. Bruno Bros. website through Tuesday, Feb. 11. Flowers can be added on to make the gift extra special.

If that doesn't work for you, you also can visit their shop at 517 S. Fifth St. to browse their delicious selection of artisan treats.

Lil' Pop Shop's Bouquet of Pops

Courtesy of/Lil' Pop Shop Does your special someone have a sweet tooth? Gift them a bouquet of popsicles.

Through Sunday, Feb. 16, Lil' Pop Shop's two locations will offer a bouquet of pops, which includes three chocolate dipped strawberries & cream pops and three raspberry vanilla swirl pops.

The bouquet of pops are $30 each and packaged in a box, along with dry ice if needed, for transport.

Additionally, there will be two special Valentine’s Day-inspired pies available. Get the chocolate peanut butter pie or rose water cherry as a mini for $12 or whole for $30.

The bouquet and pies are currently available in-store and for pre-order online.



Valentine's Day Macarons from Metropolitan Bakery

Metropolitan Bakery is offering 20 French macarons in four classic flavors for Valentine's Day. The package includes white chocolate raspberry, dark roasted coffee, blood orange and strawberry.

The special treat can be ordered online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.