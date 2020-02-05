You can make NSFW cookies at Cake Life workshop

Cake Life Bake Shop's third annual Erotic Cookie Decorating Class will take place Saturday, Feb. 8. This time, since the event is so popular, they're hosting it at Triple Bottom Brewery on Spring Garden Street.

During the two-hour class, attendees will get to make NSFW, adult-themed cookies to take home. They also can snack on desserts provided by the bakery. Fun fact: Cake Life made a birthday cake for Beyoncé in 2017.

The evening also will feature entertainment. Josh Schonewolf of Bearlesque, drag queen Stefani Steele and burlesque dancer Goldi Fox will all perform and there will be "naughty trivia" with prizes from Kink Shoppe in Old City.

Tickets to the event are $75. One complimentary drink is included and all supplies for cookie decorating will be provided. Attendees will go home with six cookies each.

After the class, participants can use their new skills to make treats for Galentine's Day, bachelorette parties or for a night they're just in the mood for a cheeky cookie.

Courtesy of/Bake Life Cake Shop Courtesy of/Bake Life Cake Shop These are the censored cookies. You'll need to attend the class to get the full picture.



8-10 p.m. | $75 per person

Triple Bottom Brewery

915 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



