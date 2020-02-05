More Events:

February 05, 2020

You can make NSFW cookies at Cake Life workshop

Held at Triple Bottom Brewery, the class will include erotic treats, burlesque and 'naughty trivia'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cake Life hosting NSFW cookie decorating class Photo by Brooke Cagle/on Unsplash

This upcoming class hosted by Cake Life Bake Shop isn't for the bashful. Attendees will get step-by-step instruction on erotic cookie decorating during the entertaining evening. There will be burlesque performances, too!

Cake Life Bake Shop's third annual Erotic Cookie Decorating Class will take place Saturday, Feb. 8. This time, since the event is so popular, they're hosting it at Triple Bottom Brewery on Spring Garden Street.

During the two-hour class, attendees will get to make NSFW, adult-themed cookies to take home. They also can snack on desserts provided by the bakery. Fun fact: Cake Life made a birthday cake for Beyoncé in 2017.

RELATED: Franklin Institute hosting event exploring the science of sex | Create a floral arrangement at The Bourse with friends to celebrate Valentine's Day

The evening also will feature entertainment. Josh Schonewolf of Bearlesque, drag queen Stefani Steele and burlesque dancer Goldi Fox will all perform and there will be "naughty trivia" with prizes from Kink Shoppe in Old City.

Tickets to the event are $75. One complimentary drink is included and all supplies for cookie decorating will be provided. Attendees will go home with six cookies each.

After the class, participants can use their new skills to make treats for Galentine's Day, bachelorette parties or for a night they're just in the mood for a cheeky cookie.

Bake Life's erotic cookie decorating workshopCourtesy of/Bake Life Cake Shop

These are the censored cookies. You'll need to attend the class to get the full picture.


Erotic Cookie Decorating Class

8-10 p.m. | $75 per person
Triple Bottom Brewery
915 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

