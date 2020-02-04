More Events:

February 04, 2020

Create a floral arrangement at The Bourse with friends to celebrate Valentine's Day

Gift yourself flowers for the holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Galentine's Day flower bouquet Photo by Kateryna Tyshkul/on Unsplash

Create a special Valentine’s Day-themed arrangement with your best friend at The Bourse to celebrate the holiday.

You can celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friends at a special flower arrangement workshop ahead of the holiday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Alice's Table is hosting a workshop at The Bourse in Old City where attendees will learn how to make their own floral masterpieces to take home.

RELATED: Haddonfield stores to hand out chocolate to shoppers on Galentine's Day | Evil Genius hosting evening of true crime with cold case investigator on Valentine's Day weekend | Franklin Institute hosting event exploring the science of sex

Flowers, vases, tools, aprons and instruction will be provided. Plus, attendees will get to enjoy complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and discounts on dessert from Scoop DeVille Ice Cream in the food hall.

The Bourse's other food and drink vendors will be open before, during and after the event, too. Friends can share an experience together and also enjoy drinks and dinner.

In the food hall, guests will find speciality coffee, artisan sandwiches, Italian classics, cocktails and much more.

Tickets for the floral workshop are $65 per person. The class begins at 6 p.m. and could last anywhere from 1 to 2 hours.

Galentine's Day Floral Workshop

Tuesday, Feb. 11
6 p.m. | $65 per person
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

