Create a floral arrangement at The Bourse with friends to celebrate Valentine's Day

You can celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friends at a special flower arrangement workshop ahead of the holiday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Alice's Table is hosting a workshop at The Bourse in Old City where attendees will learn how to make their own floral masterpieces to take home.

Flowers, vases, tools, aprons and instruction will be provided. Plus, attendees will get to enjoy complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and discounts on dessert from Scoop DeVille Ice Cream in the food hall.

The Bourse's other food and drink vendors will be open before, during and after the event, too. Friends can share an experience together and also enjoy drinks and dinner.

In the food hall, guests will find speciality coffee, artisan sandwiches, Italian classics, cocktails and much more.

Tickets for the floral workshop are $65 per person. The class begins at 6 p.m. and could last anywhere from 1 to 2 hours.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. | $65 per person

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



