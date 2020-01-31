More Events:

January 31, 2020

Franklin Institute hosting event exploring the science of sex

Sex, gender, love, attraction and relationships will be discussed during the Valentine's Day event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Institute Valentine's Day event - science of sex Photo by Alejandra Quiroz/on Unsplash

Franklin Institute's event, Let’s Talk about Sex, explores the science behind sex, sexuality and attraction. The 21-plus event will take place Feb. 13.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the Franklin Institute is hosting an adults-only evening exploring the science behind sex, sexuality and attraction.

The event on Thursday, Feb. 13, will include presentations by sexologists, pop-up performances, science experiments, access to the museum's core exhibits and drinks.

One presentation will look at sex technology, while another will discuss the history of Shibari, a style of bondage.

Tickets for the science-filled party are $20 ($15 for museum members). The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cash bars will serve beer, wine and cocktails.

Let's Talk About Sex

Thursday, Feb. 13
7-10 p.m. | $20 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

