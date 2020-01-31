Franklin Institute hosting event exploring the science of sex

January 31, 2020
In honor of Valentine's Day, the Franklin Institute is hosting an adults-only evening exploring the science behind sex, sexuality and attraction.
The event on Thursday, Feb. 13, will include presentations by sexologists, pop-up performances, science experiments, access to the museum's core exhibits and drinks.
One presentation will look at sex technology, while another will discuss the history of Shibari, a style of bondage.
Tickets for the science-filled party are $20 ($15 for museum members). The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cash bars will serve beer, wine and cocktails.
Thursday, Feb. 13
7-10 p.m. | $20 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
