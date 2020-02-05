Celebrate Leap Day at the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party

Reading Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," it's hard not to fall in love with the fantasy world Alice discovers after falling down a rabbit hole.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, you can attend your own Mad Hatter tea party of sorts. But this party will actually feature creative cocktails made with Teeling Whiskey, dreamed up by some of Philly's best bartenders.

The "Alice in Wonderland"-themed event encourages all attendees to dress in their best costumes inspired by the story. That evening, you could sip cocktails with the Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat.

The party will be held at the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse, which dates back to 1870 and is now used as a wedding venue.



Tickets to attend are $55 per person. Guests can look forward to lots of drinks, a costume contest, live music, a cheese board, mini sandwiches and dessert.

All food and drink is included in the ticket price.

Saturday, Feb. 29

7-10 p.m. | $55 per person

Stotesbury Mansion

1923 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

