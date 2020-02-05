More Events:

February 05, 2020

Celebrate Leap Day at the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party

Party goers can expect costumes, cocktails and live music at the historic Stotesbury Mansion

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Parties
Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party in Philly Photo by Paolo Nicolello/on Unsplash

The Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party at Stotesbury Mansion returns on Saturday, Feb. 29. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired costumes for the evening event.

Reading Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," it's hard not to fall in love with the fantasy world Alice discovers after falling down a rabbit hole.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, you can attend your own Mad Hatter tea party of sorts. But this party will actually feature creative cocktails made with Teeling Whiskey, dreamed up by some of Philly's best bartenders.

RELATED: 10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme

The "Alice in Wonderland"-themed event encourages all attendees to dress in their best costumes inspired by the story. That evening, you could sip cocktails with the Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat.

The party will be held at the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse, which dates back to 1870 and is now used as a wedding venue.

Tickets to attend are $55 per person. Guests can look forward to lots of drinks, a costume contest, live music, a cheese board, mini sandwiches and dessert.

All food and drink is included in the ticket price.

Drink Philly's Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party

Saturday, Feb. 29
7-10 p.m. | $55 per person
Stotesbury Mansion
1923 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Parties Philadelphia Cocktails

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 2.0
020520CeeDeeLamb

Politics

Philadelphia mom, daughter receive school choice scholarship at Trump's State of the Union
Philly family education

Mental Health

Identifying early symptoms of schizophrenia can reduce psychotic episodes
Recognizing early symptoms of schizophrenia

Sixers

Is there a path to Al Horford being a good fit for the Sixers?
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable
OpenTable most romantic restaurants

Parties

10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme
Party for the Market at Reading Terminal

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved