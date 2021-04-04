More News:

April 04, 2021

Charles Barkley rebukes politicians for trying to 'make the whites and Blacks not like each other'

The Basketball Hall of Famer accused lawmakers from both parties of attempting to 'divide and conquer' Americans

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley politics Lionel Hahn/SIPA USA

Charles Barkley accused both Democrats and Republicans of trying 'to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.'

Charles Barkley gave a biting critique of American politics on Saturday, accusing both Republican and Democratic lawmakers of attempting to "make the whites and Blacks not like each other."

The Basketball Hall of Famer's comments came during CBS' pregame coverage ahead of the 2021 NCAA Men's Final Four in Indianapolis. The former Philadelphia 76er has been working as an analyst for CBS and Turner Sports during March Madness.

The pregame show featured a filmed segment of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy telling a crowd in Indianapolis on April 4, 1968 that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated that same day in Memphis. The Democratic presidential candidate, who would be assassinated himself just two months later in Los Angeles, called on Blacks not to retaliate with violence.

Barkley was then prompted by host Ernie Johnson to weigh in with his thoughts after the segment had aired. 

"I think most white people and Black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart. But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer," Barkley said.

"I truly believe in my heart that most white people and Black people are awesome people. But we're so stupid following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats," he continued. "And their only job is, 'Hey, let's make these people not like each other. We don't live in their neighborhoods. We all got money. Let's make the whites and Blacks not like each other. Let's make rich people and poor people not like each other. Let's scramble the middle class.' I truly believe that in my heart."

Social media responded with mixed reviews to Barkley's comments. While many applauded him for his blunt honesty, some accused the TV analyst of practicing false equivalence. 

[WARNING: Expletive language]





This is not the first time that the outspoken Barkley has weighed in on political matters. 

The 58-year-old has previously shared his opinion on issues such as the NBA-China controversy, former President Donald Trump's administration, Alabama's special Senate election in 2017 and LGBT rights.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Charles Barkley Philadelphia Democrats Republicans CBS Basketball politicians Athletes NCAA Final Four Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2021 free agency grades: Philadelphia Eagles edition
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Fitness

A proper recovery is an essential — but often skipped — part of a workout
Protein Shake Workout Recovery

Investigations

Philly police inspector, former detective charged in off-duty assault that occurred last summer
Smith Police Philly Assault

Eagles

The Eagles, that Russell Wilson trade rumor and the problem with anonymous executive sources
83_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Russell_Wilson_KateFrese.jpg

Amusement Parks

'Springtime in the Park' kicks off reopening of Hersheypark on Friday
hershey springtime in the park

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved