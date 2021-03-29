Apartment complex proposed on Ridge Avenue near Falls Bridge

Developers are looking to build a new mixed-use property in East Falls that would offer prime access to Fairmount Park and great views of the Falls Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The proposal from Atapco Properties is for 4401 Ridge Avenue. The area has seen an uptick in development in recent years, from the first phase of the Overlook apartments to Falls Bridge Lofts.

The Atapco proposal would be constructed on a slope on the opposite side of Ridge Avenue. It's an eight-story building that would include 185 residential units and ground-floor commercial space, with a patio spanning about 2,200 square feet. The roof deck would cover 8,100 square feet, including a 3,400-square-foot green roof. Parking would include 189 spaces for cars and 62 spaces for bicycles.

Atapco Properties presented its plan to the Civic Design Review board last week. Below are some renderings of the project, which was designed by Oombra Architects.

Courtesy/Oombra Architects Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.

Courtesy/Oombra Architects Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.

Courtesy/Oombra Architects Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.

There has been a

to this section of East Falls, though some projects have taken a while to materialize. Last summer, How Properties revived plans for a complex with 136 units and commercial space at

, which would complement its existing Overlook apartments.

There also is still hope for the Ridge Flats project at 4300 Ridge Avenue. It was first proposed in 2016 and later redesigned in 2018 by Onion Flats Architecture in partnership with Grasso Holdings. PhillyVoice has contacted Onion Flats for an update on the project and will include that here when it becomes available.

East Falls continues to be an appealing neighborhood in Philadelphia, so the focus along the river comes as no surprise.