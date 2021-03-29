More News:

March 29, 2021

Apartment complex proposed on Ridge Avenue near Falls Bridge

The East Falls project would include 185 residential units and ground-floor commercial space

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Apartments
Apartments Falls Bridge Courtesy/Oombra Architects

Atapco Properties has proposed a project at 4401 Ridge Avenue in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. The proposal calls for 185 residential units and ground floor commercial space.

Developers are looking to build a new mixed-use property in East Falls that would offer prime access to Fairmount Park and great views of the Falls Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The proposal from Atapco Properties is for 4401 Ridge Avenue. The area has seen an uptick in development in recent years, from the first phase of the Overlook apartments to Falls Bridge Lofts.

The Atapco proposal would be constructed on a slope on the opposite side of Ridge Avenue. It's an eight-story building that would include 185 residential units and ground-floor commercial space, with a patio spanning about 2,200 square feet. The roof deck would cover 8,100 square feet, including a 3,400-square-foot green roof. Parking would include 189 spaces for cars and 62 spaces for bicycles. 

Atapco Properties presented its plan to the Civic Design Review board last week. Below are some renderings of the project, which was designed by Oombra Architects.

Ridge Two RenderingCourtesy/Oombra Architects

Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.


Ridge Project ThreeCourtesy/Oombra Architects

Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.


Ridge Four ProjectCourtesy/Oombra Architects

Rendering of 4401 Ridge Avenue project.

There has been a concerted effort to add residential properties to this section of East Falls, though some projects have taken a while to materialize. Last summer, How Properties revived plans for a complex with 136 units and commercial space at 4440-4442 Ridge Avenue, which would complement its existing Overlook apartments.

There also is still hope for the Ridge Flats project at 4300 Ridge Avenue. It was first proposed in 2016 and later redesigned in 2018 by Onion Flats Architecture in partnership with Grasso Holdings. PhillyVoice has contacted Onion Flats for an update on the project and will include that here when it becomes available.

East Falls continues to be an appealing neighborhood in Philadelphia, so the focus along the river comes as no surprise.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Apartments Philadelphia East Falls

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A top three wide receiver should be available to the Eagles at pick 12
013021DevontaSmith

Adult Health

Keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in a safe place — you may need it later
COVID-19 vaccination card

Athletes

Terrell Owens says he's 'thankful' to be alive following car crash
Terrell Owens car crash

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles draft trade shows commitment to Jalen Hurts — but only for this year
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles_092020_KF

TV

Tina Fey returns as a ghost to 'Saturday Night Live'
Saturday Night Live Tina Fey

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to take place this April at The Bourse in Old City
The Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved