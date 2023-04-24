More News:

April 24, 2023

Bam Margera wanted by state police after allegedly assaulting brother at family's Chester County home

The former 'Jackass' star fled into a wooded area in Pocopson on Sunday. He also allegedly threatened to shoot family members, Pennsylvania State Police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assault
Bam Margera Wanted Pennsylvania ADMEDIA, INC/SIPA USA

Bam Margera, the former MTV star and professional skateboarder, allegedly assaulted and threatened family members inside his Pocopson Township, Chester County home on Sunday, April 23. Margera is shown above in a file photo from 2012.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for former "Jackass" star Bam Margera in connection with an alleged assault Sunday morning in Pocopson, the town outside West Chester where the troubled MTV celebrity owns a home. 

On Monday, troopers at the Avondale barracks said an arrest warrant has been issued for Margera, after an altercation on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road. That block corresponds to the location of "Castle Bam," the notorious party house where Margera and family members have lived. The former professional skateboarder allegedly hit his bother, Jesse Margera, in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil Margera, along with others who were in the home, according to a police report

After the altercation, Margera, 43, fled into a wooded area before police arrived around 11 a.m., authorities said. According to court documents filed Sunday, Margera, whose real first name is Brandon, is facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with substance use and mental health issues, which have played a part in his legal conflict over the most recent "Jackass" movie and his separation from his wife, among other incidents. 

In March, Margera was arrested in California, where he faces domestic violence charges for allegedly kicking a woman. He was released after posting $50,000 bail. Then he was arrested a second time last month for a separate incident at a restaurant in Burbank and charged with public intoxication.

Although Margera has resided in California for several years, Pennsylvania State Police identified Margera as a Chester County resident. Margera grew up in the area and attended West Chester East High School. Jesse Margera, Bam's older brother, is a musician best known as the drummer of the rock band CKY, an acronym for "Camp Kill Yourself." 

Margera's earliest prank videos used the "CKY" moniker and became cult classics on VHS tapes. Along with Johnny Knoxville, Margera rose to fame in the 2000s with shows like "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam," in addition to his career as a pro skateboarder. Many of the pranks in "CKY" and "Jackass" revolved around surprise gags targeting Margera's dad. 

Two years ago, Margera's problems became the focus of a lawsuit he filed against the "Jackass" crew following his exclusion from "Jackass Forever," the most recent film spinoff of the original MTV reality series. Margera was fired for failing a required daily drug screening in February 2021. A wrongful termination lawsuit over that dispute was settled out of court last April.

Margera has been in and out of rehab programs and previously said he was being treated for bipolar disorder. Last year, his family placed him under a "temporary health care guardianship," an arrangement Margera said ended in January. His past run-ins with the law also include a 2019 arrest for allegedly harassing patrons at a Los Angeles hotel.

Information on Margera's whereabouts can be provided to state troopers in Avondale barracks at (610) 268-2022.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assault Pocopson Township Crimes Bam Margera Philadelphia Chester County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
bed bath beyond bankruptcy

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Women's Health

Medical advancements are giving breast cancer patients more surgical options
Breast cancer surgery

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft board
042323HowieRoseman

Celebrities

Tom Hanks gifts 1950s typewriter from personal collection to South Philly repair shop
Tom Hanks Typewriter

Festivals

Support animal conservation by sipping beers at the Philadelphia Zoo
Summer Ale Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved