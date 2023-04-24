Bam Margera wanted by state police after allegedly assaulting brother at family's Chester County home

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for former "Jackass" star Bam Margera in connection with an alleged assault Sunday morning in Pocopson, the town outside West Chester where the troubled MTV celebrity owns a home.

On Monday, troopers at the Avondale barracks said an arrest warrant has been issued for Margera, after an altercation on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road. That block corresponds to the location of "Castle Bam," the notorious party house where Margera and family members have lived. The former professional skateboarder allegedly hit his bother, Jesse Margera, in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil Margera, along with others who were in the home, according to a police report.

After the altercation, Margera, 43, fled into a wooded area before police arrived around 11 a.m., authorities said. According to court documents filed Sunday, Margera, whose real first name is Brandon, is facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with substance use and mental health issues, which have played a part in his legal conflict over the most recent "Jackass" movie and his separation from his wife, among other incidents.

In March, Margera was arrested in California, where he faces domestic violence charges for allegedly kicking a woman. He was released after posting $50,000 bail. Then he was arrested a second time last month for a separate incident at a restaurant in Burbank and charged with public intoxication.

Although Margera has resided in California for several years, Pennsylvania State Police identified Margera as a Chester County resident. Margera grew up in the area and attended West Chester East High School. Jesse Margera, Bam's older brother, is a musician best known as the drummer of the rock band CKY, an acronym for "Camp Kill Yourself."

Margera's earliest prank videos used the "CKY" moniker and became cult classics on VHS tapes. Along with Johnny Knoxville, Margera rose to fame in the 2000s with shows like "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam," in addition to his career as a pro skateboarder. Many of the pranks in "CKY" and "Jackass" revolved around surprise gags targeting Margera's dad.

Two years ago, Margera's problems became the focus of a lawsuit he filed against the "Jackass" crew following his exclusion from "Jackass Forever," the most recent film spinoff of the original MTV reality series. Margera was fired for failing a required daily drug screening in February 2021. A wrongful termination lawsuit over that dispute was settled out of court last April.

Margera has been in and out of rehab programs and previously said he was being treated for bipolar disorder. Last year, his family placed him under a "temporary health care guardianship," an arrangement Margera said ended in January. His past run-ins with the law also include a 2019 arrest for allegedly harassing patrons at a Los Angeles hotel.

Information on Margera's whereabouts can be provided to state troopers in Avondale barracks at (610) 268-2022.