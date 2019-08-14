More News:

August 14, 2019

Bam Margera ditches rehab and promptly gets arrested in Los Angeles

The 'Jackass' star and Chester County resident allegedly caused a disturbance at a Hollywood hotel

By Virginia Streva
Bam Margera, a star of the 'Jackass' movies and a Chester County, Pennsylvania, resident, has reportedly left rehab again and was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after allegedly harassing guests and staff in a hotel lobby.

Bam Margera was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly harassing patrons and staff at a hotel in Los Angeles not long after reportedly leaving rehab. 

The "Jackass" star and former pro-skateboarder who lives in Pocopson, Chester County, was taken into custody around 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department after they received a call about Margera's alleged behavior in the lobby of the Luxe Hotel in Hollywood, according to TMZ.

Margera, 39, was taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys, Ca. and his bail was set at $1,000, Page Six of the New York Post Report citing Los Angeles County Sheriff Department records. It was unclear whether Margera had posted bail and been released by Wednesday afternoon.

Margera entered rehab after reaching out to TV celebrity Dr. Phil McGraw via Instagram on Aug. 5. The star told Dr. Phil through a series of Instagram videos that he needed his help. In one video he stated, "Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way. My family is in shambles. It's worse than it's ever been, ever."

He claimed that he was afraid his wife, Nicole Boyd, would try to use their son, Phoenix Wolf, as "bait" if he asked for a divorce. He then claimed his mother April Margera, reacted to an alleged near-death experience "like the f—ing Phillies lost."

After a three-hour interview with Margera's mother and wife the star agreed to go back to rehab, according to The Fix. It is unknown at this time what rehab facility he was admitted to or when he left rehab. Margera's Instagram includes a video, posted sometime Tuesday, of the reality star thanking Dr. Phil and showing of a new Dr. Phil tattoo Margera had had gotten inked on his neck.

Respect to dr.phil saying hello to kat von d

This was Margera's fifth time in rehab. On New Year's Eve, Margera announced he was going back to rehab for the third time. After only 10 days in treatment, he wrote an eight-page letter explaining why he decided to leave.

In March, he ranted about his wife and manager on Instagram resulting in his family committing him to a behavior health facility just days later.

