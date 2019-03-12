Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility

Days after outbursts by former "Jackass" star Bam Margera surfaced online, including insults against his wife and manager, the Chester County resident reportedly has been committed to a behavioral health facility by his friends and family.

The latest trouble surrounding Margera, who left rehab after just 10 days earlier this year, came after he posted video rants to his Instagram account targeted at his wife, Nicole Boyd. Those posts have since been deleted.

Later, a video surfaced of Margera threatening his manager before bailing on a scheduled appearance at a New York comedy club. The event was immediately canceled.

TMZ reports Margera has since admitted to a behavioral health facility at the urging of his friends and family, who hope to build a recovery plan for the former pro-skateboarder.

On Monday, several of those close to Margera, including his sister-in-law Kelly Margera, posted on Instagram appearing to address Margera's issues with addiction and asking for prayers for Bam.

"Addiction is a scary and complicated disease. A family disease," the post reads.

"Giving and receiving help is a process that is not always easy to navigate. What our family needs right now are not your words, opinions, IG comments and Facebook shares. We need your prayers, prayer is a powerful thing, and until you’ve walked in our shoes on this journey with us, you have no idea."

Margera's wife reposted the Instagram later that day.

As Margera continues to confront his issues, two of his former "Jackass" co-stars, Brandon Novak and Steve-O, who also suffer from alcoholism and addiction, recently took to Instagram to note their ongoing successes with sobriety.

Brandon Novak, who went through 13 in-patient stays before becoming sober, was a recent speaker at a drug court graduation.

And Monday – the same day Margera reportedly entered rehab – also marked 11 years of sobriety for Steve-O, who noted the occasion on social media.

