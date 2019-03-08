Bam Margera trashes wife, manager in latest rants documented on Instagram

Bam Margera, the troubled former star of MTV's "Jackass" who recently left rehab after just 10 days, has documented more of his recent meltdowns on Instagram, taking shots at his wife and manager in posts made Thursday.

The Chester County native and former pro-skateboarder posted videos while on his way to two gigs scheduled as part of a mini stand-up tour. He had been slated to perform at 7 and 10 p.m. at New York's West Side Comedy Club.

In two videos published to his Instagram, Margera said his wife left him and took his Range Rover.

"If I don't see her at the show, I'm canceling it, and she better be in a new outfit because she always wears the same f*****g thing, or else I'll break s**t," he said in the first post.

In a second post, Margera apparently has made it to New York, but can't check in to his hotel because his wife, Nicole Boyd, took his credit cards, he claimed

"I better see you in one hour and 24 minutes, Nikki," he said.

Margera reportedly canceled the 7 p.m. set. When he showed up at 8 p.m. in preparation for the 10 p.m. set and saw an empty room, he grew angry and starting threatening his manager. TMZ has footage of the incident.

This latest outburst comes after similarly troubling posts from Margera, who entered rehab at the start of 2019 – shortly after hosting a wildly popular party at his "Castle Bam" home in Pocopson, Chester County in December.

He left rehab in 10 days, saying he preferred recovery outside of the facility, but that's when Margera's strange Instagram posts – some seemingly attacking friends and others that were photos of long, handwritten rants – resumed.

Last month Margera said he was planning another big party at his house, this time on April 1, but faced pushback from Pocopson Township, where his 14-acre property is located. He has since promoted the party as a "save the fox foundation fundraiser," but given that the party coincide with April Fools and erraticness of Margera's Instagram posts, it can be difficult to tell what's real and what's not.

"How did I let this happen, how did I let Pocopson f**k my career?" Margera wrote in a post last month.

"How did my Mom let me stay there getting drunk and counting ducks? Now f*****g wonder why I turned to a f*****g drink."

