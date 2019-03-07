More News:

March 07, 2019

Six Taco Bell employees beat up customer for complaining about wait times

Video shows the man being attacked outside the Chestnut Street fast food restaurant

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Taco Bell
Carroll - Bad For You Taco Bell Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pictured is the Taco Bell location at 1037 Chestnut St. in Center City Philadelphia.

Six employees at a Philadelphia Taco Bell have been fired after a video showed the employees beating up a man outside the store after he had complained about how long he had waited to get his food.

The employees allegedly began to beat one man and his girlfriend outside of the Center City restaurant around 10:45 p.m. on Friday after he told employees it was taking too long for the couple to receive their food, NBC10 reported.

RELATED: Philadelphia becomes first U.S. city to ban cashless stores

Joe Boback said he had been at the Taco Bell restaurant at 11th and Chestnut streets, waiting for his food for about 45 minutes before he complained. Boback said he was waiting inside the restaurant when "six to seven Taco Bell employees suddenly jumped over the counter and attacked him," according to NBC10.

The video, released on Tuesday, allegedly shows Boback's friends, Bryan Reese and his girlfriend, being attacked in the middle of the street after the employees chased them outside. 

"I was assaulted by a number of @TacoBellTeam employees, when I reached out to @tacobell for justice they offered a $20 gift card, they must have thought I said Birthday and not Assault," Reese tweeted.

“We’re shocked and disappointed to see this situation; we and our franchisees do not tolerate this behavior,” a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC10. “The franchisee who owns and operates this location is retraining its staff, and all team members involved have been terminated.”

Police are investigating this incident, as well as another incident involving a GrubHub driver who was chased out of the restaurant on Sunday by employees at the same location for complaining about the wait time.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Taco Bell Philadelphia Fast Food Workers Assaults

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Politics

Trump Mar-a-Lago buddy, a Pennsylvania dentist, wrote policy pitch. The president sent it to VA chief
03062019_mar_a_lago_USAT

Shopping

6 shops selling the coolest Bryce Harper and Phillies merch
Phillies Bryce Harper t-shirt etsy

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Shopping

Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule
Clover Market

Opinion

Some things to consider before picking a position in bed
03052019_thanuja_sleep_positions

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved