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May 07, 2026

Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Knicks on Friday; full injury reports ahead of Game 3

Joel Embiid only logged 24 minutes and change in Game 1 against the New York Knicks and did not play in Game 2.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 5.7.26 Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid watched Game 2 of Sixers-Knicks in street clothes.

Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain; right rib soreness) is questionable for Game 3 of the Sixers’ second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Friday night in Philadelphia, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

Embiid, who returned from an emergency appendectomy in just two weeks and change in time for Game 4 of the Sixers’ first-round series, helped lead the Sixers to a 3-1 series comeback over the Boston Celtics.

Going into Game 1 against New York, Embiid was listed as probable due to a right hip contusion and played in a blowout loss. Heading into Game 2, he was probable with a right ankle sprain designation. But hours before the Sixers fell down 0-2 with another loss on Wednesday, he was ruled out with right hip soreness added to his listing.

Before Wednesday’s game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid was day-to-day, adding that the former NBA MVP was “genuinely” disappointed and frustrated to be unavailable.

For the Knicks, there is suddenly a slew of key injuries to monitor, too: starting wing OG Anunoby, dealing with a hamstring ailment he suffered at the end of Game 2, is questionable to play on Friday night. Multiple reporters out of New York confirmed that Anunoby has avoided any sort of serious injury, but the Knicks' glue guy could be out of action in Game 3. Fellow starter Josh Hart, who suffered a left thumb sprain in Game 2, is also questionable. Mitchell Robinson, who missed Game 2 due to an illness, is probable.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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