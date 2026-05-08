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May 08, 2026

Man arrested for Pottstown stabbing within minutes of reward being posted

Ryan Grace, 37, has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Shaquille Kare Nicholas, 33, on Wednesday.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Pottstown Stabbing Arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Ryan Grace, 37, was arrested Thursday for allegedly fatally stabbing Shaquille Kare Nicholas, 33, in Pottstown.

A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old Pottstown man was arrested within minutes of police posting a reward for information leading to his apprehension.

Ryan Grace, 37, allegedly stabbed Shaquille Kare Nicholas during an argument Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Grace, who is charged with first-degree murder, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

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Surveillance footage shows Nicholas and Grace arguing in Nicholas' bedroom on the 300 block of Walnut Street on Wednesday afternoon, investigators said. A witness told police that Grace was seen running out of the apartment shortly afterward and that Nicholas was seen bleeding from his chest.

Pottstown police arrived at the scene at 2 p.m. and found Nicholas unresponsive. He was transported to Pottstown Hospital and pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. An autopsy report from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office found that his cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police that Grace and Nicholas were "smoking methamphetamine the night before into the early morning hours" and that Grace was seen running from the apartment with a "pointed, knifelike object," the Inquirer reported.

A $1,000 reward was issued by Montgomery County detectives and Pottstown police for information about the whereabouts of Grace. Investigators described him as a homeless person who lived in the Pottstown area. About 15 minutes after the reward was posted, detectives received information about his location, FOX29 reported.

Grace was arraigned Thursday night and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553 or Pottstown Police at (610) 970-6570.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Montgomery County Police Pottstown Crime Arrests Stabbings

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