More News:

March 07, 2019

Philadelphia becomes first U.S. city to ban cashless stores

Mayor Kenney signed off on the new law, which will take effect July 1

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Business
032315_applepay User@ My_AppleGadgets/Twitter

Apple Pay decal kits are now available to businesses at no charge.

Philadelphia is the first major city in the U.S. to ban cashless stores. Mayor Jim Kenney signed the ban on cashless businesses bill on Thursday, which will restrict retailers and restaurants from not accepting cash as payment in their establishments and imposes fines on those that do not comply.

The law will take effect July 1, according to reports.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Kenney's proposed budget includes $200 million to repave hundreds of miles of city streets

The legislation is a response to a growing trend nationally among restaurants and retailers the refuse cash for food, goods and services, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's a direct hit for Philly stores like the fast-casual restaurant Sweetgreen (for payment only via app or card) and coffee shop Bluestone Lane (for payment only by card). 

Amazon was also reportedly worried about the ban because of its own plans to bring brick-and-mortar retail stores to Philadelphia, which would be payment by plastic only.

Similar legislation to ban the cash-free option has been introduced in New York city and New Jersey. 

Lawmakers and supporters of the bill argue that banning cash in stores and restaurants is classist and discriminates against minority groups of people, like senior citizens and the homeless.

The bill was passed in City Council last month after City Councilman Bill Greenlee introduced the legislation in the fall. It will go into effect on June 1, according to the Wall Street Journal, and will not only prohibit cashless stores in Philadelphia but also stop business owners from imposing a surcharge on customers using cash. Businesses who violate the law face fines up to $2,000.

“It’s really a fairness issue. It’s equal access is what we’re trying to get,” Greenlee told CBS in February.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Business Philadelphia Ordinances Laws Stores Philadelphia City Council Legislation Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Politics

Trump Mar-a-Lago buddy, a Pennsylvania dentist, wrote policy pitch. The president sent it to VA chief
03062019_mar_a_lago_USAT

Shopping

6 shops selling the coolest Bryce Harper and Phillies merch
Phillies Bryce Harper t-shirt etsy

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Shopping

Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule
Clover Market

Opinion

Some things to consider before picking a position in bed
03052019_thanuja_sleep_positions

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved