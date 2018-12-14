Bam Margera's West Chester house party was a big, rowdy fundraiser for his new skatepark

Bam Margera, the skateboarder and West Chester native most widely known for his MTV reality shows in the 2000s, put out an open invitation for a house party Thursday, and the people listened – and paid up.

Margera invited fans to Castle Bam, his house in Pocopson Township that was the backdrop to his 2003 show "Viva La Bam," and which is now being renovated to become an Airbnb. Margera teased the event and what it was all about on social media over several days, calling especially for local skateboarders and artists to head over.