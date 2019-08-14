Atlantic City airport worker awaits rock-paper-scissors rematch with Spirit Airlines passenger

A passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight departing from Atlantic City played a game of rock-paper-scissors with a tarmac worker as they waited for the plane to take off — and it looks like the two might be facing off for another round.

Robert Meadows, 23, of Dania Beach, Florida, waved down the tarmac worker at Atlantic City International Airport and began a competitive game of rock-paper-scissors. Meadows drew scissors, which must have been a draw since they went a second round. The worker, identified as Allain Bantaya, drew "rock" and then quickly reacted with playful disappointment.

Meadows' girlfriend, Brianna Kolbe, 24, filmed the interaction the entire time and tweeted the video which then went viral. She wrote in the caption, "My boyfriend literally has no problem making friends with anybody ..." Since the video was posted Sunday, it has received more than 2 million likes and 378,100 retweets.

After the video went viral, Kolbe became determined to find Bantaya, but that wasn't too hard. According to Time, Kolbe is from New Jersey and had a mutual connection with the airport worker. Bantaya tweeted Monday, "Me waking up to see my phone blow up bc i lost a rock paper scissors game."

Meadows – who changed his Twitter handle from @robthemeadows to @robpapersciss0r post-video – tweeted, "Honestly, I'm down for a rematch. @SpiritAirlines needs to make it happen!!!" Spirit Airlines quickly tweeted back, "Did someone say rematch?"

The rock-paper-scissor champion then posted a tweet on Tuesday challenging everyone to interact with others in the same way. He calls it the Rock Paper Scissor Challenge. He said, "Starting off the #rockpaperscissorchallenge !!! Find a random stranger and decent distance from you and wave them down to challenge them. Haha video up soon!"

As for why he challenged Bantaya to rock-paper-scissors, Meadows told Time, "People always have a kid in them and you just have to find a common ground. I feel like rock-paper-scissors-shoot is such an easy common ground that everyone can relate to ... Everyone kind of just needs to have a good time."

