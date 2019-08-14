High Street Pizzeria is back for one night only this summer

After postponing the return of High Street Pizzeria in June, we now know when diners can get their hands on pies from High Street on Market in Old City.

This August, the restaurant known for its freshly-made artisanal breads will throw a lively Friday night pizza party, similar to the one it hosted in April.

High Street Pizzeria will be back for one night only, on Aug. 23.

The menu will include a variety of pizzas:

• Melon and Burrata ($12 for a whole pie)

• No Frills – torn basil, fresh mozzarella and red sauce ($16 for a whole pie)

• Summer Babe – pepperoni, pickled jalapeño and roasted corn ($18 for a whole pie)

• Tomato Pie – house-baked focaccia ($4 by the slice)

There will be appetizers and desserts referencing pizzeria classics, as well.



Reservations can be made by calling (215) 625-0988, and a limited number of walk-in guests will also be accepted.

High Street's first pop-up pizzeria in the spring sold out quickly, so guests are encouraged to save their seats ASAP.

High Street Pizzeria

Friday, Aug. 23

High Street on Market

308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-0988



