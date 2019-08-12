Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze

West Philly's Dock Street Brewing Co. is opening its second location, Dock Street South, this week. The new Point Breeze location, a 10,500-square-foot production facility and taproom at 2118 Washington Ave., will open its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"Basically, we are quadrupling our brewing capacity and it also marks Dock Street's return to the east side of the Schuylkill since our original location at 2 Logan Square in 1990," said Rosemarie Certo, Dock Street president and co-founder.



Dock Street South will have seating for 120, plus an additional 24 bar stools. There will be a front room with a German beer hall vibe, a daytime coffee bar and a private lounge.



Courtesy of/Dock Street Courtesy of/Dock Street Inside the new Dock Street South.



To drink, there will be 12 brews on tap, as well as hand-pumped cask beers. Plus, the brewery will be canning on site and have a variety of products available for takeout.

As for food, don't expect pizza.

"We already have phenomenal wood-fired pizza at Dock Street West. Why duplicate what we already have?" said Certo.



The kitchen, led by chef Peter Pray, formerly of Vintage Wine Bar, will serve modern Mediterranean and European small plates. At the coffee bar, guests will be able to purchase bagels, scones and their morning pick-me-up.

"We want Dock Street to be a home away from home for everybody," stated Certo.



Once open, Dock Street South's hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.