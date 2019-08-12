More Culture:

August 12, 2019

Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze

Dock Street South is a production facility and taproom

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze Courtesy of/Dock Street

Dock Street Brewing Co. is opening a new location in Point Breeze.

West Philly's Dock Street Brewing Co. is opening its second location, Dock Street South, this week. The new Point Breeze location, a 10,500-square-foot production facility and taproom at 2118 Washington Ave., will open its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"Basically, we are quadrupling our brewing capacity and it also marks Dock Street's return to the east side of the Schuylkill since our original location at 2 Logan Square in 1990," said Rosemarie Certo, Dock Street president and co-founder.

Dock Street South will have seating for 120, plus an additional 24 bar stools. There will be a front room with a German beer hall vibe, a daytime coffee bar and a private lounge.

Inside the new Dock Street SouthCourtesy of/Dock Street

Inside the new Dock Street South.

"I describe the style as modern industrial. We've tried to keep to a minimal and clean look with the use of neutral and grey materials," said architect Mark Wieand, who helped transform an auto repair shop and warehouse into the new space. Also decorating the brewery will be some neon graphics and work by local artists.

To drink, there will be 12 brews on tap, as well as hand-pumped cask beers. Plus, the brewery will be canning on site and have a variety of products available for takeout.

As for food, don't expect pizza.

"We already have phenomenal wood-fired pizza at Dock Street West. Why duplicate what we already have?" said Certo.

The kitchen, led by chef Peter Pray, formerly of Vintage Wine Bar, will serve modern Mediterranean and European small plates. At the coffee bar, guests will be able to purchase bagels, scones and their morning pick-me-up.

"We want Dock Street to be a home away from home for everybody," stated Certo.

Once open, Dock Street South's hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

