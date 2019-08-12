More Events:

August 12, 2019

At Whiskey Bonanza, more than 100 varieties will be available to sample

The annual event at The Twisted Tail includes whiskeys from brands near and far

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Twisted Tail's Whiskey Bonanza Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

The Twisted Tail's sixth annual Whiskey Bonanza is coming up on Sept. 19.

The Twisted Tail's sixth annual Whiskey Bonanza is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 19.

There will be more than 100 whiskeys available to sample from 7 to 10 p.m., plus the party will include a cocktail competition between five local bartenders and live music.

The annual event offers whiskey lovers the opportunity to taste a variety of brands from near and far, and to chat with experts.

Tickets to attend are $60 per person. VIP tickets for $75 have already sold out for the September event.

As for food, attendees can grab a bite from Chewy's outside the Southern bar. The food truck will sell comfort food, smoked meats and fried chicken during the event.

Sixth Annual Whiskey Bonanza

Thursday, Sept. 19
7-10 p.m. | $60 per person
The Twisted Tail
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471

Sinead Cummings
