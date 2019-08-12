At Whiskey Bonanza, more than 100 varieties will be available to sample

August 12, 2019
The Twisted Tail's sixth annual Whiskey Bonanza is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 19.
There will be more than 100 whiskeys available to sample from 7 to 10 p.m., plus the party will include a cocktail competition between five local bartenders and live music.
The annual event offers whiskey lovers the opportunity to taste a variety of brands from near and far, and to chat with experts.
Tickets to attend are $60 per person. VIP tickets for $75 have already sold out for the September event.
As for food, attendees can grab a bite from Chewy's outside the Southern bar. The food truck will sell comfort food, smoked meats and fried chicken during the event.
Thursday, Sept. 19
7-10 p.m. | $60 per person
The Twisted Tail
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
